Army medical maintenance leaders meet to sharpen processes, support for Soldiers

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Medical maintenance leaders from U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command gathered April 29-30 in Utah to review their operations and find new ways to improve how they support the operational force.

The twice-yearly management review, hosted by the AMLC’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, or M3D, brought together experts from its Medical Maintenance Operations Divisions, or MMODs, and other programs in Pennsylvania, California and Utah.

M3D team members discussed their quality management processes and yearly audits to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction and that the medical devices used by Soldiers on the battlefield are ready when and where they are needed.

M3D Director Jorge Magana emphasized to the team that despite budget challenges, the mission remains focused on people and modernization. He noted that the high pace of military operations makes quality management more important than ever.

A major focus of the meeting was the group’s commitment to ISO 9001. For the general public, ISO 9001 is an international "gold standard" for quality. It provides a strict framework that organizations follow to ensure their products and services are consistent, reliable and always improving.

By following this standard, the Army ensures that when a medic reaches for a piece of life-saving equipment, it works exactly as it should.

During the session, quality managers presented results from recent "check-ups," or audits, of their facilities.

In Pennsylvania, the team was recognized for its excellent digital tracking system. In California, leaders discussed ways to speed up the process of repairing and returning equipment to units. In Utah, the team identified small areas for improvement, such as updating specific shop instructions.

Even minor issues – like a piece of equipment being issued without the correct batteries – were discussed to ensure they don't become larger trends. This “no-stone-unturned” approach is part of the directorate’s commitment to constant improvement.

“You’re showing a vision to continuous improvement,” said Isaac Newman, director of MMOD-CA in Tracy, California. “That’s what we’re all about.”

The leaders also planned for external challenges, such as potential government shutdowns or lapses in personnel or appropriations. To ensure that medical support doesn't skip a beat, the team discussed the idea of maintaining a 60-day backup supply of high-demand repair parts and reviewing its exempt list for mission-essential personnel to continue putting the mission first regardless of the situation.

Another suggestion was to add QR codes to medical devices, allowing Soldiers in the field to quickly scan the equipment and provide direct feedback or access help from sustainment-level maintenance experts.

“Adding a QR code to every medical device leaving our facilities gives our customers instant access to AMLC medical maintenance resources while also strengthening awareness of our capabilities,” said William Wall, director of MMOD-PA. “It’s a simple, proactive step that ensures maintainers know exactly where to find the tools they need and reinforces our commitment to continuous improvement.”

As the meeting concluded, Magana challenged his team to not be afraid of change if it leads to a better way of doing business for the Army.

“We’ve got to be deliberate about it,” he said. “The reality is we’re going through significant changes, and staying stuck on the same things may not be the right approach.”

AMLC, the Army’s Class VIII medical materiel command, is a major subordinate command under U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.