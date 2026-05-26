Capsyra & Ewigbyte: Two European Startups Build the Long-Term Data Storage Architecture That Outlasts Its Creators

Capsyra and Ewigbyte Announcing Their Strategic Partnership at Cybersecurity Conference in Brussels on May 21st 2026

Capsyra & Ewigbyte strategic partnership combines cryptographic data governance with immutable photonic glass storage: A first in long-term data infrastructure

The AI age will force us to rethink not only how we process data, but how we preserve truth over time. That is the infrastructure layer we are building together.” — Dr. Ina von Haeften

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belgian startup Capsyra and German deep-tech company Ewigbyte GmbH announced a strategic technology partnership at CyberSec Europe 2026 in Brussels, combining cryptographic data governance with immutable photonic storage on glass for long-term preservation of critical data.The announcement follows Capsyra’s recognition at CyberSec Europe 2026, where the company received third place in the Best Cybersecurity Innovation Europe Award.The partnership addresses a growing infrastructure challenge accelerated by AI, cybersecurity risk, and regulatory pressure: institutions must preserve increasing volumes of critical data over long periods while ensuring integrity, resilience, and future accessibility.Today’s storage architectures were largely designed for availability and operational access, not for long-term continuity under changing technology cycles, cyber threats, or organisational failure. Cloud platforms depend on vendors, ongoing operations, and continuous energy consumption. Conventional archival media require regular migration and maintenance.Capsyra and Ewigbyte approach this challenge from complementary directions.Capsyra, headquartered in Ieper, Belgium, has developed a cryptographic governance and continuity layer designed to preserve independently verifiable archives beyond individual vendors or platforms. Its OmniCapsule architecture creates portable, self-verifying data objects anchored through cryptographic proof structures and distributed storage principles.Ewigbyte GmbH, based in Pöcking near Munich, Bavaria, is developing a photonic glass storage infrastructure service using ultrashort pulse laser technology. Data is physically written into glass at microscopic scale, creating a durable, energy-independent storage medium designed for long-term preservation.Unlike magnetic or electronic storage systems, glass requires no power to preserve data after writing and remains naturally air-gapped from remote network attacks . The medium is designed for long-term readability and resilience against environmental degradation.At CyberSec Europe, visitors were able to view data physically encoded into glass through a portable microscope and retrieve stored information directly from the samples.Through the partnership, Capsyra’s governance architecture will operate on top of Ewigbyte’s photonic storage layer, combining cryptographic verification with physically durable storage infrastructure.Beginning in 2027, selected pilot customers are expected to access governance-grade photonic glass archiving through Capsyra’s platform interface. Initial target sectors include research institutions, cultural heritage organisations, regulated industries, healthcare, and critical infrastructure operators.“This partnership combines two complementary approaches to long-term digital resilience,” said Dr. Ina von Haeften, Co-Founder and Head of Operations of Ewigbyte. “We believe the AI age requires a new infrastructure layer focused not only on processing data, but on preserving critical information securely and independently over long time horizons.”“Data continuity should not depend on the survival of a single vendor or platform,” said Ruben Tacq, CEO and CTO of Capsyra. “By combining cryptographic governance with photonic glass storage, we are building infrastructure designed for long-term integrity, resilience, and verifiability.”The partnership also aligns with broader European regulatory and geopolitical developments, including NIS2 implementation, the Cyber Resilience Act, and increasing focus on sovereign digital infrastructure.Both companies position their technologies as European alternatives focused on long-term resilience, continuity, and independent data custody.About CapsyraCapsyra is a Belgian deep-tech startup headquartered in Ieper, Belgium, developing cryptographic governance and continuity infrastructure for long-term digital preservation.Contact: Ruben Tacq, CEO & CTO — ruben@capsyra.com — www.capsyra.com About Ewigbyte GmbHEwigbyte GmbH is a German deep-tech company headquartered in Pöcking, Bavaria, developing photonic glass-based data storage using ultrashort pulse laser technology for long-term, immutable, and energy-independent data preservation storage services.Contact: Dr. Ina von Haeften, Co-founder and Head of Operations— ivonhaeften@ewigbyte.com — www.ewigbyte.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.