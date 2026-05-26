Crawford Bill Expanding Support for Students Across Illinois Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- State Rep. Mike Crawford, D-Chicago, advanced legislation to the governor’s desk aimed at strengthening support for students’ academic, behavioral, and mental health needs in schools.

“Every student deserves access to qualified mental health professionals who are equipped to help them succeed both academically and emotionally,” Crawford said. “This legislation modernizes Illinois law to reflect the current standards already used in school psychologist training programs and helps ensure students receive high-quality, evidence-based support.”

House Bill 4397 updates Illinois law to reflect the training and licensure standards that school psychologists are already expected to meet today. The bill requires school psychologists to have a specialized degree in school psychology, complete at least 60 graduate credit hours, and finish 1,200 hours of supervised experience — requirements that are already standard in most accredited training programs.

The legislation is intended to close outdated gaps in state law, without creating new barriers for qualified professionals entering the field.

The bill also clarifies the services school psychologists may provide, including assessments, mental and behavioral health support, crisis intervention, collaboration with families and community agencies, and programs designed to promote student success.

“School psychologists are often on the front lines of helping students navigate academic pressures, emotional challenges, and mental health concerns,” Crawford said. “By updating state law to match today’s professional standards and clearly defining their role, this measure helps ensure students and families can count on consistent, high-quality support in every school.”

House Bill 4397 has passed both chambers of the General Assembly and now awaits the governor’s signature.