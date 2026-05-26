Kelly Bill to Protect and Establish Fair Accountability Standards for Emergency Service Workers Passes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.— To protect service workers and establish fair accountability standards in cases of accidents on duty, state Rep. Mike Kelly, D-Chicago, passed a bill that amends the evaluation and safety system for workers who make mistakes.

“While mistakes happen on every job,” Kelly said. “For emergency service workers, the stakes are particularly high because it can be a life or death situation caring for a person having a medical emergency. So it’s important that we support EMS workers by making sure that if an unfortunate accident occurs, that worker can have a fair evaluation and investigation.”

Kelly sponsored House Bill 4477, which requires the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to recommend that EMS Systems use the Just Culture Maxtrix. The tool, published by the IDPH, helps evaluate intentional and unintentional mistakes on the job, while also identifying any failures to perform medical and nonmedical duties.

The bill also makes changes to the suspension process by giving local public health review boards the authority to uphold, shorten, or rescind any suspension time for personnel.

“This is an important update that will help reduce harm while also encouraging fair standards for service workers and keeping the community safe,” Kelly said. “I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done to help workers, patients, and officials alike do their jobs well and have more support.”

The bill passed both the Senate and the House, and now waits to be signed by Governor Pritzker.