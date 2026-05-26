The Inlet at Seabrook Island, Designed by Island Architects, Approaches Vertical Construction

Views of the back porches at one of The Inlet’s buildings

It marks the first new construction townhome project behind the Seabrook Island gates in almost 15 years

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designed by Island Architects , The Inlet at Seabrook Island broke ground in January and is nearing completion of sitework in advance of vertical construction. This property is an exclusive new collection of just 11 townhomes within the Charleston area’s only private luxury oceanfront community, Seabrook Island.There have been no new construction townhome projects behind the Seabrook Island gates in almost 15 years despite their tremendous popularity. Island Architects designed The Inlet townhomes to offer a unique combination of luxury coastal design within an approachable, lock-and-leave footprint. This small and intimate community showcases conveniences that discerning buyers would expect to find in a larger single-family home. The three-story residences provide a seamless start to enjoying Seabrook Island’s coastal lifestyle and premier amenities.Island Architects is well known in many luxury beach, resort, and high-end communities for residential architecture that is connected to coastal culture. With a history spanning nearly 40 years, Island Architects is a leading luxury residential architect with studios in Charleston, SC, Richmond, VA, and Boston, MA.“The team’s background is in high-end luxury residential design and construction,” says top producing listing agent Marjorie Stephenson, “which results in an end product and buyer experience very different from what they might find in a typical large scale new construction development.”That elevated standard is reflected throughout the townhomes with high-end finishes and options featured throughout each new residence. Marvin windows and doors, Rinnai tankless water heaters, and gas fireplaces are just a few of the many features included in the purchase price. In addition, buyers will have the opportunity to create a home that is uniquely theirs through a curated selection of fixtures and finishes. Included in the price are multiple options for kitchen, bath, and lighting fixtures allowing buyers to add their own personal touch without feeling that every choice is an added expense.Included options feature a number of kitchen cabinet and hardware finishes and colors, Crescent Quartz kitchen countertop options, Visual Comfort lighting, and Delta faucets. The finish package is entirely inclusive at the listed price point, with the exception of the appliance package options and upgrades.“In the kitchens, we are offering appliance upgrades from the included KitchenAid appliance package to a Bosch or Thermador package, as we know that is an area where buyers can have strong brand affiliations,” notes Stephenson.“This type of home is one of the most frequent requests I receive from buyers who are transitioning from a single-family property,” says Stephenson. “They want quality, privacy, thoughtful design, and the ease of a more effortless ownership experience. At The Inlet, owners will be in the heart of Seabrook Island, close to the equestrian center, the racquet club, and the lake house, with more time to travel, gather with family, and enjoy the lifestyle that makes Seabrook so special.”This opportunity is the first and last of its kind. Inquire now about early phase purchase opportunities.For more information, visit TheInletSeabrook.com ###About Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International RealtyServing the Lowcountry for more than 40 years, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty has closed over $4 billion in real estate sales. Joining the Sotheby's International Realty brand in 2007, the company has taken its local market expertise and expanded into the international arena through a close partnership with the Sotheby's Auction House and a powerful referral network across affiliate offices worldwide. As of February 2026, the brokerage supports over 120 agents throughout its markets of Charleston, Savannah, Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort. To learn more about Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, visit www.danielravenelsir.com

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