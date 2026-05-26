Former IHG and Hyatt Leaders Join London Summit Reframing Hospitality Social Media as a Commercial Channel

Two-day event at Chicago Booth London for hospitality marketers & social media leaders: executive strategy, practical labs & AI-powered learning.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hospitality Social Media Summit (HoSS) , a new education-led event for hotels, resorts, restaurants, and hospitality brands, launches in London on 3-4 September 2026 at Chicago Booth London. Created by Kordie and co-produced with Whitney Reynolds, former Global Director of Social Marketing at IHG Hotels & Resorts, the Summit is designed to move social media beyond content activity and into measurable commercial impact.Co-Produced with Whitney ReynoldsWhitney Reynolds spent 12 years leading global social strategy, content, and creator partnerships across InterContinental, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, and other IHG brands. She built Kimpton Hotels' social media presence from the ground up, earning Skift's "Best Social Presence -- Hotels" in its inaugural Skiftie Awards and PRWeek's "Best Consumer Launch" for a social-media-driven campaign. A Brand Innovators "40 Under 40" marketer, Reynolds co-produces and headlines the Summit, leading the Day 1 strategic masterclass.Expert Faculty: Ferrari and Della Schiava Join the ProgrammeJoining the faculty are Laura Ferrari and Stefano Della Schiava, co-founders of SHIFT Collective, a newly launched boutique agency specialising in brand strategy and premium content for hospitality and lifestyle brands.Ferrari served as Director of Social Media EAME at Hyatt Hotels Corporation from 2019 to 2025, where she led campaigns including the Park Hyatt Fashion Week activation across Milan, Paris, and London, the Andaz creator-led brand campaign, and the World of Hyatt TikTok launch that turned hotel teams into credible brand ambassadors for Gen Z and Millennial travellers.Before Hyatt, she led global social media at IWC Schaffhausen, directing content productions for major campaigns, product launches, and brand partnerships — including the IWC x Santoni collaboration.Della Schiava brings a complementary creative and production lens, having built the global brand image of Nespresso (creating the Nespresso Content Studio across social, digital, e-commerce, and retail), Toyota Europe (the Beyond Zero 2.0 electrification campaign and the Drop by Drop purpose platform for the Olympic and Paralympic Games), and Mastercard.Together, they will lead Winning Hearts Worldwide: Social for International Travellers, a Day 2 lab on multi-market strategy, local messaging, and measurable booking paths for global guests. Their session brings operator-level, campaign-proven experience, giving delegates practical frameworks informed by work with some of the world's leading hospitality and lifestyle brands.Why HoSS ExistsUnlike traditional conference formats, HoSS is built around implementation. No other event focuses exclusively on hospitality social media at this level. The programme combines in-person executive education with an innovative digital learning layer, including AI-powered tools that extend value long after the event. Delegates work through a programme that helps hospitality teams build strategy, strengthen measurement, deepen creator partnerships, and connect social activity directly to guest trust and demand.A Two-Day Build-and-Ship FormatDay 1: Strategic Masterclass. Led by Whitney Reynolds, guiding delegates through the foundations of a leadership-ready social strategy, including goal-to-KPI alignment, content pillars, brand personality, audience-channel mapping, modern tactics, and reporting rhythms. Every delegate leaves with a completed Strategy on a Page.Day 2: Practical Implementation Labs. Eight facilitator-led, 90-minute labs focused on tangible outputs. Each lab follows a framework-to-build structure: delegates work on real scenarios, benchmark against peers, and leave with toolkits, templates, and a clear action plan.Industry Intelligence: The Hospitality Social Media Benchmark ReportLaunching alongside the Summit is a major global research initiative. Kordie is currently conducting a benchmark study, curated by Whitney Reynolds, of more than 300 hospitality social media and marketing leaders across hotels, resorts, restaurant groups, and agencies to define the state of the industry heading into 2027. The findings, covering AI adoption, commercial attribution, team structures, and resource allocation, will be previewed exclusively at the London Summit, providing delegates and media partners with first-look data on how the world's leading brands are evolving their digital strategies. The full report is planned for distribution to 3,000+ hospitality marketers globally.Digital Learning Beyond the RoomEvery delegate receives access to the HoSS Digital Hub, Kordie's AI-powered learning platform. The Hub provides ongoing access to practical tools, templates, and expert-vetted updates, ensuring the strategies built during the Summit are successfully implemented long after the event closes.Triple-Certified ProgrammeThe Summit is designed to carry internationally recognised professional accreditation. Delegates will be able to count attendance toward formal professional development requirements. Certification details will be confirmed ahead of the event."Hospitality social media has outgrown the content calendar. It now sits at the centre of awareness, reputation, and direct bookings, but most training has not caught up. This is a working summit where teams build the operating models they need to take social seriously at the boardroom level."— Alisa Kremer, Founder, Kordie"This Summit is about providing attendees with the strategic scaffolding to meet the demands of the job. It brings a business-results-oriented perspective to the work, alongside practical frameworks teams can use immediately to drive performance and visibility."— Whitney Reynolds, Headliner & Co-Producer, HoSS"Winning Hearts Worldwide is about giving teams a practical framework to move from 'we want to attract international travelers' to a focused, market-fit plan they can brief and execute."— Laura Ferrari, Co-Founder, SHIFT Collective; Former Director of Social Media EAME, Hyatt"A content system is what allows a brand to stay culturally alive without becoming chaotic. Not to make more noise, but to make every expression of the brand feel intentional."— Stefano Della Schiava, Co-Founder, SHIFT CollectiveTickets and partnership enquiries are open now at hospitalitysocialsummit.com.A second edition in Madrid will follow in Q4 2026.

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