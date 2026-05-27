RGF® Environmental Group Launches Next Gen ACCUSTAT® Room Pressure Monitor with Advanced Environmental Intelligence

ACCUSTAT® Room Pressure Monitor ACCUSTAT® Room Pressure Monitor

With more than 20 years of proven performance, the ACCUSTAT® isolation room pressure monitor has become a dependable standard in critical care environments.” — Tony Julian, COO

PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RGF® Environmental Group , Inc., a leader in indoor air quality and environmental solutions, announces the launch of its next generation ACCUSTAT® Room Pressure Monitor, a significant advancement in isolation room monitoring technology. The new ACCUSTATcombines precision pressure sensing with a modern touchscreen interface and integrated environmental intelligence to deliver enhanced performance and usability in critical care environments. Built on the same reliable, true pressure sensing technology trusted by healthcare customers for more than 20 years, the next generation ACCUSTATcontinues RGF’s legacy of dependable performance in demanding healthcare settings.Designed to support compliance and safety in controlled spaces, the upgraded ACCUSTATprovides reliable and accurate isolation room pressure monitoring alongside real-time temperature and humidity data, with optional air change insights. These expanded capabilities give facility managers and healthcare professionals a more comprehensive understanding of room conditions, helping ensure optimal environmental control.Accurate pressurization is a vital component in maintaining compliant, controlled, and safe isolation environments. With the addition of environmental data collection and seamless Building Automation System (BAS) connectivity, ACCUSTATmonitors are ideally suited for hospital isolation rooms, laboratories, operating suites, and other critical care applications.“RGF’s BioControls® products have long been trusted in healthcare for managing infectious airborne pathogens,” said Tony Julian, COO. “With more than 20 years of proven performance, the ACCUSTATisolation room pressure monitor has become a dependable standard in critical care environments. Now we’ve reimagined that proven platform with a modern design and expanded functionality.”The ACCUSTATRoom Pressure Monitor is manufactured in the United States at RGF’s vertically integrated, environmentally friendly, ISO 9001:2015 certified and FDA registered facility. It is available now through RGF’s established distribution channels.For further information, please contact: Romulo Laureano at rlaureano@rgf.com or visit https://rgf.com/products/biocontrols/accustat/ About RGFEnvironmental Group, Inc.RGFmanufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 41+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGFis an ISO 9001:2015-certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems.Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGFheadquarters span 10 acres, with 220,000 square feet dedicated to manufacturing, warehousing, R&D, and office facilities. RGFcontinues to upgrade its operations, expanding its vertically integrated manufacturing approach to deliver the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.Media ContactFor more information about this company or to schedule an interview, please contact Angela Solland at asolland@rgf.com.

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