Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK unveils “17 The Divine Code,” an inspirational ensemble feature exploring faith, redemption, and the mystery surrounding the number 17. Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK continues developing original film, television, publishing, and recording properties designed to engage global audiences through cinematic storytelling and visionary creative development.

Inspirational feature film adapted from an original novel explores redemption, purpose, and the mystery surrounding the number 17.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK has unveiled “ 17 The Divine Code ,” an inspirational feature film treatment adapted from the original novel published by American eBook House that blends faith, mystery, redemption, and interconnected character arcs within a contemporary narrative set along the Malibu coastline.After a near-fatal accident on a Malibu cliffside, Dakota begins experiencing recurring visions and unexplained encounters tied to the number 17, a mysterious sequence that gradually unravels his understanding of identity, destiny, and spiritual purpose. Haunted by dreams and driven by an increasing sense that his experiences are connected to something beyond the visible world, Dakota is drawn into an unfolding journey involving a diverse group of individuals bound together by personal struggle, emotional wounds, and the search for meaning.Inspired by the biblical passage, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation,” “17 The Divine Code” weaves themes of forgiveness, grace, healing, repentance, and renewal through layered character arcs, prophetic symbolism, dream-driven sequences, and supernatural undertones. As the mysterious number continues to appear during moments of crisis, revelation, and transformation, the lives of Dakota and those around him become increasingly intertwined through the unfolding mystery of “17 The Divine Code.”Unlike traditional faith-centered films, “17 The Divine Code” unfolds as a character-driven ensemble narrative where spiritual conflict, emotional tension, and biblical allegory intersect against the backdrop of contemporary life. The ensemble includes characters from a wide range of personal and cultural backgrounds, including a musician rebuilding his life after addiction, a trauma counselor escaping abuse, an immigrant poet living under the threat of deportation, a former professional athlete seeking redemption, and a former Wall Street analyst searching for meaning beyond professional success.Central to the story is Miriam Steel, an intellectually formidable skeptic whose traumatic history with religious extremism places her in direct opposition to Dakota and the growing mystery surrounding “17 The Divine Code.” As alliances shift and hidden fears surface, her confrontations with Dakota intensify the emotional and spiritual stakes while forcing each character to confront questions surrounding truth, forgiveness, faith, and personal transformation.Visually, the film treatment blends sweeping coastal imagery, symbolic dreamscapes, supernatural encounters, and emotionally driven moments of reckoning designed to immerse audiences in a cinematic world where the visible and invisible collide. Malibu becomes both sanctuary and battleground as the ensemble navigates spiritual awakening, human vulnerability, and the possibility of redemption.Blending emotionally grounded storytelling with universal themes surrounding hope, purpose, grace, and second chances, “17 The Divine Code” is intended to resonate with both mainstream and faith-based audiences through its layered exploration of faith, identity, and human connection.Power Star Entertainment is now seeking production companies, major studios, and creative collaborators for worldwide film development opportunities surrounding “17 The Divine Code.”About Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANKPower Star Entertainment is an international creative development company specializing in film, television, publishing, and recording projects focused on original storytelling and globally relevant entertainment. Through its International Creative THINK TANK, the company develops original intellectual property and story-driven content designed to engage global audiences through emotionally resonant, culturally relevant, and visually compelling narratives. In addition to entertainment development, Power Star Entertainment provides consulting services in digital strategy, web solutions, and public relations, supporting creators and visionary projects across multiple media platforms.For more information, please contact Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK at (877) 836-2556 or visit www.powerstarentertainment.com

17 The Divine Code

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