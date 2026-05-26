Melone Hatley, P.C. Wins Virginia Lawyers Weekly Legal Excellence in Innovation Award for Mid-Size Firm Innovation

This recognition is especially meaningful because it supports our belief that legal services can be both highly skilled and deeply client-focused,” — Rebecca Melone, Founder and Managing Partner

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melone Hatley, P.C., a multi-state family law and estate planning firm known for its client-centered approach and forward-thinking growth strategy, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Virginia Lawyers Weekly as the winner of the Legal Excellence in Innovation Award in the Mid-Size Firm Innovation category.The recognition is part of Virginia Lawyers Weekly's 2026 Legal Excellence in Innovation Awards & Virtual Summit, a program celebrating firms, legal professionals, and organizations advancing innovation across the legal industry. The awards highlight those redefining how legal services are delivered, improving client experiences, and embracing modern strategies for growth and service.For Melone Hatley, P.C., the award reflects years of purposeful investment in making legal representation more accessible, responsive, and human-centered. The firm has distinguished itself through innovations that combine technology, operational excellence, and compassionate service in areas of law where clients often need clarity most.“We are honored to receive this recognition from Virginia Lawyers Weekly,” said Charles Hatley, CEO of Melone Hatley, P.C. “We believe that innovation in law should be about making the team member and client experience better, clearer, and more supportive. This award reflects the dedication of our entire team to continually improving how we serve our clients and their families.”Among the firm’s initiatives are a concierge-style client service model inspired by high-touch hospitality standards, educational resources designed to empower clients before and during representation, and strategic use of technology to streamline communication and case progression. Melone Hatley, P.C. has also invested heavily in attorney development through weekly legal internal training programs designed to elevate legal excellence across every office location.Founded in Virginia, Melone Hatley, P.C. has expanded into multiple states while maintaining a strong reputation for combining sophisticated legal representation with compassionate client care. The firm serves clients in family law and estate planning matters across Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it supports our belief that legal services can be both highly skilled and deeply client-focused,” said Rebecca Melone, Founder and Managing Partner of Melone Hatley, P.C. “We are proud of what we have built, grateful to our team, and excited about what comes next.”As the legal profession continues to evolve, Melone Hatley, P.C. remains committed to developing more innovative ways to support clients to improve outcomes and raise expectations for what a modern law firm and lawyer can be.About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. is a woman-owned family law and estate planning firm dedicated to serving clients through personalized legal strategies and compassionate representation. With offices across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas, the firm offers services for legal matters including divorce, custody, support, and estate planning. For more information about the firm, visit their website at www.melonehatley.com or contact the office directly at 800-479-8124.

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