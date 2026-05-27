Preferred Utilities Welcomes Bobcat Supply as New Equipment Representative for Texas and Oklahoma

Direct Fill Tank Controller (model 226-FV) field installation at a plant in Texas Tank gauge and level sensor for overfill prevention associated with the 226-FV Direct Fill Tank Controller

Preferred Utilities is strengthening its local support for fuel oil handling solutions in the South Central region.

We are excited to welcome Bobcat Supply to our representative network. Their experience in the region and commitment to customer success make them an excellent partner for serving Texas and Oklahoma.” — David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is pleased to announce Bobcat Supply, based in Austin, Texas, as its newest fuel oil equipment representative for Texas and Oklahoma.This partnership builds on a strong foundation between the two organizations with several successful projects already completed. Throughout each project, the team at Bobcat Supply has demonstrated both the technical expertise and customer-focused approach that align closely with Preferred Utilities’ standards for servicing customers.For facilities across Texas and Oklahoma, this relationship provides greater access to Preferred Utilities’ industry-leading fuel oil handling solutions. Bobcat Supply will serve as trusted local support with a focus on effective engineering and quality work.“We are excited to welcome Bobcat Supply to our representative network,” said David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities. “Their experience in the region and commitment to customer success make them an excellent partner for serving Texas and Oklahoma.”Preferred Utilities looks forward to continued success with Bobcat Supply and to providing customers throughout the region with the dependable equipment, expertise, and support.For more information about Bobcat Supply, visit www.bobcatsupply.com Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, low NOx and Ultra-low NOx burners, nuclear power plant outage-reduction tools, and related parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping them to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Their manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States.

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