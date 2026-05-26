Physical Therapist Searches Surge 1,473% as Digital Marketing Roles Collapse 95%: SignalHire's 2026 Global Jobs Report

Recruiter search data across countries reveals structural redistribution, not a jobs crisis, with healthcare and trades accelerating while some roles contract

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignalHire uncovers paid search patterns of thousands of recruiters searching for meaningful new hires in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India from January to April 2025 and then again during the same time frame in 2026 with its 2026 Global Jobs Report. The results indicate the labor market is undergoing structural reorganization, not collapse.The biggest changes: Year Over Year Searches for Physical Therapist Assistant in the US (+5,717%) and year Over Year Searches for Digital Marketing Specialist in Canada (-95%). The responses reflect the same underlying force, AI tools are squeezing out the need for headcount in jobs that produce content, review code at scale, and analyze data, while boosting competition in roles where physical presence, clinical judgement, and regulatory responsibility is required.Key Findings by MarketUnited States: Physical Therapist (+1,473%), Physical Therapist Assistant (+5,717%), Occupational Therapist (+56%). Project Manager fell -82%, Account Manager -69%, Business Analyst -65%.United Kingdom: Java Developer (+3,257%), QA Engineer (+567%), Quantitative Finance Specialist (+2,688%). Software Engineer fell -75%, Paid Media Specialist -74%.Canada: Application Architect (+7,150%), Heavy Truck Driver (+600%), Claims Adjuster (+6,600%). Digital Marketing Specialist fell -95%.Australia: Graduate Accountant (+1,162%), Talent Acquisition Director surged from 1 search to 90. Middle and Senior Accountants rose +118%.India: ESG and Sustainability Professional (+71%), Area Sales Manager (+241%). Administration Specialist fell -88%, Account Manager -80%.According to the report, "Recruiter searches occur three to six weeks before companies post jobs publicly." Hiring managers are not waiting for forecasted shortages to occur. Currently they are sourcing, ahead of them.The WEF Future of Jobs Report 2026 estimates 170 million new jobs were created until 2030 over the globally displaced workers of only 92 million. Here's how that redistribution translates into recruiter behaviour well before it becomes a headline, according to SignalHire's data.About SignalHireSignalHire is a contact intelligence platform providing access to over 850 million verified professional profiles for recruiting and sales teams worldwide.Media Contact: Email: press@signalhire.com Website: https://www.signalhire.com Blog: https://blog.signalhire.com

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