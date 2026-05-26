Sweven FM Introduces Maintenance Infrastructure as a Service for Commercial Buildings

Automation runs the process. Your team keeps the judgment, control, and accountability — across one site or an entire commercial portfolio.

Facility maintenance has operated the same way for decades. Sweven FM is built to replace that model — intelligently, automatically, and at scale. Author: Jorge Canal, CEO of Sweven” — Jorge Canal, CEO of Sweven

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. facility management market sits at $376 billion. The deferred maintenance backlog across commercial buildings exceeds $735 billion. And 64% of facility teams still rely on a shared spreadsheet as their primary maintenance tracking tool.

The gap between what commercial operations require and how most of them actually run maintenance is not a technology problem — it is a model problem. Disconnected vendors. Reactive work orders. Compliance documented after the fact. A full-time FM coordinator to hold it all together.

Sweven FM changes that model.

"Facility maintenance has operated the same way for decades — disconnected vendors, manual coordination, and reactive responses to problems that should have been prevented. Sweven FM is built to replace that model entirely. Instead of adding more people to manage the complexity, we built a service layer that handles it — intelligently, automatically, and without the operational overhead that has defined this industry for too long."

— Jorge Canal, CEO of Sweven

Instead of relying on disconnected vendors, spreadsheets, reactive maintenance, and layers of internal coordination, Sweven FM provides a scalable operational layer that combines intelligent software, connected sensors, semi-autonomous workflows, digital payments, vetted service vendors, and Fractional Facilities Managers into one coordinated maintenance operation.

Sweven FM monitors assets, coordinates execution, tracks compliance and expenditures, simplifies billing, and surfaces operations to your team only when action or decisions are needed — allowing companies to run modern maintenance operations without building large internal departments or managing operational complexity manually.

How Sweven FM Works

From a single service layer, companies fully or fractionally manage one site or an entire portfolio — covering operations, costs, and compliance — while accessing a built-in network of vetted vendors ready to execute the work.

Behind the scenes, Sweven FM's AI and connected devices continuously scan assets and workflows — identifying when inspections or maintenance are needed, creating work orders, and moving them through the pipeline automatically. The service also streamlines payments, holding funds and releasing them upon verified completion — reducing delays and disputes.

The operational layer covers:

- Preventive & Predictive Maintenance — IoT data and condition monitoring identify needs before failures occur

- Work Order Planning & Scheduling — Inspections, root cause analysis, and priority task generation

- Corrective & Planned Orders — Automated dispatch and field execution coordination

- Contractor & Team Execution — Vetting, dispatch, and field work managed within the platform

- Compliance & Final Invoicing — Sign-offs, automated payments, and financial transparency across the portfolio

A Different Model for Commercial Operations

Commercial operators are now running their maintenance operations through Sweven FM. The first to operate with this model have a structural advantage over those who arrive later — the operation is already configured, the vendor network is already in place, and the intelligence has already started working.

"The companies that move first on this model will not just reduce their maintenance costs — they will operate with a level of visibility and control over their facilities that most commercial operations have never had. That is the real advantage."

— Jorge Canal, CEO of Sweven

For companies managing commercial buildings, Sweven FM eliminates the need to build large internal FM departments or manage operational complexity manually — delivering instead a coordinated, semi-autonomous maintenance operation that scales with the portfolio.

Why Now

The average U.S. commercial building is now 34 years old. Equipment ages regardless of whether the team managing it has the capacity to stay ahead of it. Compliance deadlines do not pause for reorganizations. Vendor networks do not self-manage.

What has changed is the infrastructure available to run maintenance differently. AI-powered operations are now achieving 30 to 45% lower total maintenance costs and 89% PM compliance rates — not by adding people, but by changing how the coordination layer works.

Sweven FM is built for commercial operations ready to run that way.

Commercial operators interested in learning how Sweven FM works can visit https://swevenfm.com

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