Datalogz Releases State of AI in BI Report to Accelerate Success in the Era of Agentic Analytics

State of AI in BI Report

Drawing on interviews with 70+ data leaders conducted by the independent agency Intake Media, the second-annual report provides a roadmap for the agentic era.

AI success depends on a solid data foundation. That starts at the consumption layer, where most business users interact with data.” — Logan Havern, Co-Founder and CEO, Datalogz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datalogz , the pioneer in ending BI Sprawl for data-mature entities, today announced the release of the State of AI in BI, a new report exploring transformation at the consumption layer.Drawing on interviews with 70+ data leaders conducted by the independent agency Intake Media , the second-annual report provides a roadmap for the agentic era.Through real-world examples, the report identifies challenges in analytics and business intelligence (BI), including the consequences of BI Sprawl. It also explores how AI will impact BI and analytics, breaking down key concepts such as agentic BI, the semantic layer and AI context.“This report underscores what we’ve been hearing in conversations across the Fortune 1000: AI success depends on a solid data foundation. That starts at the consumption layer, where most business users interact with data,” said Logan Havern Co-Founder and CEO, Datalogz. “As firm believers in the power of education and community, Datalogz is proud to provide this report as a resource for industry professionals as they adapt to rapid change across the data landscape.”Key findings include:- BI Governance was a major challenge cited by all interviewees. Organizations want guardrails around their analytics environments to root out duplicate reports, security risks, and runaway compute that drives up costs.- Agentic BI Compounds Sprawl. The unsolved problems of the self-service era will follow us into the AI era. Agentic capabilities will exponentially increase the number of reports and dashboards, creating the potential to leave more chaos in their wake.- Fewer BI reports will win the AI era. In self-service, the goal was to get more business users building reports, and creating more data products. This produced sprawl. AI will put a premium on fewer reports and capabilities to ensure they are accurate and certified, across the organization.- The semantic layer is foundational to AI success. As more reports are accessed by autonomous agents, organizations must establish an enterprise-wide source of truth that identifies definitions, metrics, and policies.- Context is key. AI models need context to ensure the information that underlies every output remains accurate, consistently, at scale. BI is a key source of context. The output of analytics can be an input into LLMs.Datalogz is committed to empowering the data and analytics industry through solutions that allow organizations to take control of their environment, and use data to drive effective decisionmaking. In that spirit, the State of AI in BI report offers many actionable takeaways that leaders can put to use every day. These include strategies employed at Fortune 1000 organizations, definitions of key terms, and metrics for success.As the pace of change and transformation continues to accelerate every day, Datalogz aims to support data organizations as they evolve teams, processes, and capabilities for the agentic BI era.About DatalogzDatalogz is a fast-growing, culture-focused, venture-backed startup dedicated to building products that re-imagine an organization's Business Intelligence environments. Datalogz is creating the future of BI Ops and is on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl. The team comprises elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders and is always looking to bring on talent that aligns with its vision, mission, and values.

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