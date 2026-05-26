TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED ‘LEGAL VISIONARIES’ BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Blake Alsbrook Vanja Habekovic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partners Blake Alsbrook and Vanja Habekovic have been recognized as “Legal Visionaries” by the Los Angeles Times in a special feature. “The attorneys featured in the following pages distinguish themselves not only through skill and results but through an unwavering commitment to their clients, their craft and the communities they serve,” states the publication.Alsbrook is a seasoned fiduciary and litigator who serves as both a receiver and counsel to prominent receivers across California in equity, family law, rents and profits, health and safety and regulatory matters. He also acts in key fiduciary roles, including partition referee, successor trustee and provisional director in complex real estate and business disputes. “He specializes in serving as a court-appointed receiver and partition referee, recently managing a $250-million real estate portfolio dispute in Orange County that reached a settlement within six months,” according to the profile. Alsbrook has been selected for Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers” guide.Habekovic chairs the firm's Tax and Family Office Departments where she has spent more than 20 years developing forward-thinking tax strategies for family offices, high net worth individuals, private foundations and closely held businesses. The distinct depth and breadth of her tax knowledge sets her apart from traditional corporate attorneys. “Habekovic recently guided a female founded apparel brand through a successful Series A funding round,” highlights the feature. Habekovic was also recently named to the inaugural Legal 500 Los Angeles Elite guide.

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