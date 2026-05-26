Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance Launches $COPE 360™, Schizophrenia Cost Perspective Engine, Across 50 States

$COPE 360 $COPE 360 Advancing systemic change and promote recovery from schizophrenia through Research, Education & Care and Advocacy & Public Policy.

Interactive data visualization tool for exploring and comparing schizophrenia costs across states and systems for policy, research, advocacy, & public health.

$COPE 360 brings the societal impacts in caregiving, employment, housing, disability, justice involvement, and quality of life together into a single platform to visualize data across all 50 states.” — Holly Krasa, M.Sc., CEO and Managing Director, Blue Persimmon Group

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance (S&PAA) announced today their launch of $COPE 360™ (Schizophrenia Cost Perspective Engine™), a new interactive national data platform that allows users to explore and compare, the societal costs of schizophrenia across the United States, generate data visualizations, and gain cross-system insights to support policy development, research, advocacy initiatives, and public education efforts.

The platform is designed to help users identify where costs concentrate in crisis response, disability, housing instability, justice involvement, and other downstream consequences—creating opportunities to inform earlier intervention, more effective treatment, coordinated care, and smarter investment and funding strategies.

Built from S&PAA’s Total Cost of Schizophrenia research program, caregiver studies, and national economic modeling from a 2026 study published in JAMA Psychiatry, $COPE 360™ translates complex impact data into accessible state-by-state visualizations showing how schizophrenia affects healthcare, caregiving, employment, housing, disability programs, justice systems, and community supports.

The $COPE 360™ Cost Perspective Engine is now available at: https://sczaction.org/scope360/

The launch follows new national analyses estimating schizophrenia’s annual societal cost in the United States at $366.8 billion, affecting approximately 3.1 million adults, with indirect costs accounting for nearly 80% of total impact. Caregiver impact emerged as the single largest contributor to overall societal costs.

The underlying research estimates annual costs of approximately $119,436 per person and reveals substantial variation across states driven by differences in wages, demographics, cost of living, housing, and system utilization. “Schizophrenia has historically been framed through a clinical lens, yet its impact extends across families, communities, public systems, workforce participation, housing stability, and caregiving,” said Gordon Lavigne, CEO of Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance. $COPE 360™ uncovers these interconnected costs."

The platform was designed for policymakers, researchers, health economists, advocates, family leaders, clinicians, organizations, and individuals with lived experience seeking evidence-informed tools to support decision-making and public understanding. $COPE 360™ enables users to:

• Explore estimated national societal cost impacts

• Compare state-by-state cost patterns

• Examine impact across healthcare, caregiving, employment, housing, disability programs, and justice systems

• Generate downloadable charts and visualizations for presentations, policy briefings, advocacy campaigns, funding discussions, research, and public education

• Translate cost findings into policy and community engagement efforts using provided templates for writing op-eds, messaging lawmakers, or engaging on social media.

The platform connects research findings to real-world advocacy applications through SPAN (Schizophrenia and Psychosis Action Network), S&PAA’s affiliate advocacy organization. Users can apply insights generated through $COPE 360™ visualizations in advocacy activities including legislative outreach, policymaker meetings, public education campaigns, op-eds, storytelling initiatives, and community engagement resources available through SPAN.

Resources include advocacy templates and tools that help translate state-level impact findings into action-oriented communications for policymakers and public audiences.

“Medical spending represents only one part of schizophrenia’s overall impact,” said Holly Krasa, M.Sc., CEO and Managing Director, Blue Persimmon Group, and coauthor of the JAMA study. “This research shows the broader societal impacts across caregiving, employment, housing, disability, justice involvement, and quality of life. $COPE 360™ brings those dimensions together into a resource that supports understanding, planning, and action.”

$COPE 360™ is available at https://sczaction.org/scope360/

Related advocacy resources available through SPAN at https://span-scz.org/resources/

About the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance

The Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance (S&PAA) leads a movement for change to improve care, treatment access, support, and equity for individuals living with schizophrenia and psychosis spectrum disorders and the families and communities who support them.

About SPAN

SPAN (Schizophrenia and Psychosis Action Network) is S&PAA’s advocacy affiliate organization focused on public policy engagement, grassroots advocacy, storytelling, and empowering individuals and families to advance systems change.

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