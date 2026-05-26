Investorade Acquires 100+ Site Merritt’s Beach RV Resort Near Omaha as RV Park Consolidation Accelerates Nationwide
As nationwide RV park consolidation accelerates, Investorade acquires a premier 100+ site waterfront resort near Omaha, Nebraska.
Merritt’s Beach RV Resort is a destination-style outdoor hospitality property surrounded by water and featuring sandy beach access, a rare amenity profile within the Midwest RV resort market. The property includes more than 100 developed RV sites and serves both seasonal and transient guests.
“This acquisition reflects our long-term conviction in the outdoor hospitality sector,” said Blake DeWitt, CEO of Investorade. “High-quality RV resorts with strong infrastructure, established demand, and growth potential continue to represent compelling opportunities within the broader real estate market.”
Generational Transition Driving RV Park Sales
Across the country, many 100+ site RV parks are still owned by long-time family operators who built and managed their communities over several decades. As ownership transitions continue, consolidation within the RV park and outdoor hospitality industry has accelerated nationwide.
Investorade specializes in working directly with owners who are evaluating when and how to sell an RV park, particularly larger properties with 100 to 800 sites.
The firm focuses on acquiring and partnering with owners of:
100 to 800 site RV resorts
Waterfront and destination-style properties
Expansion-ready RV parks
Multi-generational family-owned communities
Institutional recapitalization and partnership opportunities
RV park owners interested in discussing a potential sale can visit:
https://www.investorade.com
Institutional-Scale Buyer in a Fragmented Market
The U.S. RV park industry remains highly fragmented, with many larger properties still owned by independent operators. Institutional capital has increasingly entered the outdoor hospitality sector over the past decade, driven by continued demand for outdoor recreation, favorable demographic trends, and resilient property-level cash flows.
Investorade is actively acquiring 100 to 800 site RV parks nationwide and works with both brokers and direct sellers.
The company welcomes:
Marketed listings
Off-market opportunities
Portfolio transactions
Seller-financed structures
Partnership and recapitalization discussions
Strengthening the Midwest RV Resort Market
The acquisition of Merritt’s Beach RV Resort strengthens Investorade’s footprint in the Midwest and reinforces the company’s continued investment in regional tourism and outdoor hospitality infrastructure.
Investorade intends to enhance operations, marketing, and long-term property improvements while preserving the park’s established waterfront character and guest experience.
About Investorade
Investorade Community Holdings LLC is a Texas-based owner and operator of RV resorts and outdoor hospitality communities across the United States. The firm focuses on acquiring and operating 100 to 800 site RV parks through professional management, revenue optimization, and long-term capital investment.
To inquire about how to sell an RV park or submit a 100+ site RV park opportunity, visit:
https://www.investorade.com
Blake DeWitt
Investorade
+1 972-814-9655
email us here
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