Tijon Fragrance Lab–Atlanta Unveils Atlanta inspired Fragrance Collection Celebrating Atlanta’s Identity and Culture

Tijon Fragrance Lab–Atlanta unveils the Atlanta Signature Collection, a line of four locally inspired fragrances

Tijon Fragrance Lab–Atlanta launches the collection of locally inspired scents, ahead of the city’s global moment during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

We spent time talking with Atlantans to bottle the city's energy, culture, and character into these scents, something locals could feel proud of, and visitors could take home as a memory of the city.” — Manu Bhatia, Tijon Fragrance Lab — Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta has a sound, a style, and a skyline — now it has a scent.Tijon Fragrance Lab— Atlanta, a French Caribbean inspired perfumery, has launched the Atlanta Signature Collection: four locally inspired fragrances designed to capture the personality, character, and spirit of the city in wearable form.With the 2026 FIFA World Cup bringing visitors from around the world to Atlanta, the collection offers a distinctly local keepsake experience inspired by the city itself — giving both residents and travelers a new way to experience Atlanta through scent. Crafted from an expertly curated palette of premium fragrance ingredients, it is both a tribute to the city and a memory worth taking home.Each fragrance is available as an individual 15 ml or 55 ml bottle, and the full collection comes together as a beautifully packaged sampler gift box — a ready-made gift for any occasion.MIDTOWN MUSINGS — Atlanta's Vibrant EssenceA sophisticated, herbaceous blend that captures the dynamic skyline and soulful spirit of Atlanta — where ambition meets timeless elegance. Bright citrus top notes mingle with soft leather and warm woods, while subtle hints of spices evoke the warmth of a Southern sunsetPERIMETER VIBES — The Spirit of Atlanta’s EdgeA bold, modern classic with a moody edge — evoking the rhythm of Atlanta’s outer edges and after-hours allure. Luxurious Oudh is layered with smoked birch, vetiver, and deep cedar, grounded by amber and musk.SOUTHERN AMBROSIA — Effortless Southern ChicSweet as a Southern breeze — peach, pineapple, and citrus brightened by jasmine, lily-of-the-valley, and green tea. Sweet, graceful, and full of Southern charm.PEACHTREE REVERIE — A Captivating Atlanta DreamInspired by Atlanta’s blooming suburbs — a layered, enchanting fragrance as complex and captivating as the city itself. A sensual depth unfolds with velvety vanilla, creamy white florals, and soft musk, grounded by a whisper of cedar.Beyond the collection, Tijon Atlanta offers a hands-on perfume and cologne making experience where guests create their own custom fragrance from more than 300 fragrance notes under guided instructions of a trained scent expert. The 90-minute experience has earned over 300 five-star reviews and become one of Metro Atlanta’s most sought-after and unique destinations for date nights, bachelorette parties, birthdays, solo care and corporate team outings.The studio is in Cumming City Center , just north of Atlanta near the foothills of Sawnee Mountain, and welcomes guests from across Forsyth, Cherokee, Hall, and surrounding counties.Tijon also brings the experience to guests directly through its mobile fragrance bar — available for weddings, conventions, corporate activations, and private events across Metro Atlanta. Event planners can incorporate the Atlanta Signature Collection into custom experiences or commission private-label fragrances for branded gifts and special occasions.The Atlanta Signature Collection is available for purchase in-studio and online , as well as Custom fragrance sessions can be booked using the Class Sign-Up link.ABOUT TIJON FRAGRANCE LAB — ATLANTABorn in the French Caribbean and rooted in Atlanta, Tijon Fragrance Lab–Atlanta is a perfumery offering guided fragrance-blending experiences for individuals, couples, and groups. Located in Cumming City Center just north of Atlanta, Tijon specializes in custom perfume and cologne creation, mobile fragrance events, private label services, and a retail collection including the Atlanta Signature Collection. Originally established in St. Martin, Tijon combines fragrance artistry with immersive, memorable experiences.

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