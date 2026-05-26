POS Supply Solutions Expands Product Line & Rebrands POS Sticky Labels as QuickStick Receipt Labels for Restaurants/QSRs

POS Sticky QuickStick Receipt Labels on Takeout & To-Go Food Packaging

POS Supply Solutions rebrands POS Sticky Linerless Labels as QuickStick Receipt Labels and adds new, longer rolls for improved efficiency in restaurants & QSRs.

By introducing QuickStick™ Receipt Labels and simplifying the adhesive options, we’re making it easier for customers to choose the right product for their workflow.” — Stephen Enfield

MIDDLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POS Supply Solutions, a leading provider of Point-of-Sale (POS) paper and supplies, announced today the rebranding of its POS Sticky Linerless Thermal Label Rolls to POS Sticky QuickStick™ Receipt Labels for foodservice applications.

The new naming structure better reflects how restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs) actually use the product: as sticky thermal receipt rolls that attach directly to food packaging. From drink cups to takeout bags and food boxes, these labels help streamline order preparation and reduce errors during busy service periods.

While other industries commonly refer to these products as linerless labels because they eliminate traditional label backing material, restaurant operators often think of them differently – as sticky thermal receipt rolls with an adhesive backing that can be applied to food packaging. The new QuickStick™ Receipt Labels naming better reflects this real-world foodservice use case.

“Restaurants and QSR operators aren’t thinking about linerless labels – they’re thinking about getting orders out quickly and accurately,” said Stephen Enfield, CEO at POS Supply Solutions. “By introducing QuickStick™ Receipt Labels and simplifying the adhesive options, we’re making it easier for customers to choose the right product for their workflow. At POS Supply Solutions, our focus is simple: We make it easy.”

The QuickStick™ Receipt Labels line is manufactured using high-quality label materials from UPM Adhesive Materials and features a simplified adhesive naming structure designed to help operators quickly identify the right label for their packaging needs.



Simplified Adhesive Options for Real-World Foodservice Applications

The simplified QuickStick™ adhesive lineup is designed around real-world foodservice packaging surfaces, from removable labels for drink cups and bags to stronger adhesives for textured containers and delivery packaging.

QuickStick™ Peel – Removable Adhesive:

Ideal for everyday food packaging such as cups, wraps, kraft bags, and paper boxes. The repositionable adhesive allows staff to easily remove and reapply labels if orders are mixed up, helping maintain speed and accuracy during busy rush periods.

QuickStick™ Hold – Semi-Removable Adhesive:

Designed for textured or difficult surfaces such as ribbed coffee cups, wax-coated bags, or recycled containers. This adhesive provides a stronger grip while still allowing labels to be adjusted if needed.

QuickStick™ Seal – Permanent Adhesive:

Best suited for heavier packaging like corrugated pizza boxes or delivery packaging where labels must remain firmly attached throughout transport.



Expanding the Line: Introducing QuickStick™ Peel Lite

Alongside the new branding, POS Supply Solutions is expanding the product line with QuickStick™ Peel Lite, a longer-length roll with the same removable adhesive as QuickStick™ Peel, while delivering more labels per roll. Peel Lite rolls feature thinner thermal paper while maintaining the same reliable performance, extending roll length from 263 feet to 370 feet. The result is more labels per roll and fewer roll changes during peak service hours, helping restaurants improve operational efficiency.



Designed with Sustainability in Mind

POS Sticky QuickStick™ Receipt Labels are non-phenol, meaning they are manufactured without phenols, including BPA and BPS, and comply with California Proposition 65 and Washington State bisphenol regulations. The linerless design also helps reduce paper waste by eliminating traditional label backing material. In addition, the QuickStick™ product line is carbon neutral, helping restaurants and businesses reduce waste and support sustainability initiatives without sacrificing performance or reliability.



Supporting the Fast-Paced Foodservice Industry

With order volumes rising across quick service and takeout environments, easy-to-use labeling solutions are more important than ever. POS Sticky QuickStick™ Receipt Labels help restaurants keep orders organized, reduce mistakes, and keep service moving – especially during peak periods.

As POS Supply Solutions continues to expand its product offerings and simplify the buying experience, the company remains focused on its core mission: Making it easy for businesses to find the POS supplies they need to succeed.



For more information, businesses can visit:

POS Sticky QuickStick Receipt Labels:

www.possupply.com/pos-sticky

POS Sticky QuickStick Receipts Buying Guide for QSR & Food & Beverage:

www.possupply.com/blog/sticky-thermal-linerless-labels-buying-guide-qsrs-food-beverage

Blog: The Complete Guide to Thermal Linerless Labels:

www.possupply.com/blog/complete-guide-sticky-thermal-linerless-labels

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