The Financial Club Unveils the Social Network for Fintech, Digital Assets and Financial Services

The Financial Club social network helps financial professionals discover people, companies, meetings and events.

A global platform for financial professionals to build relationships, schedule meetings, engage with companies, and discover business opportunities and events.

The Financial Club is creating a trusted network where professionals and companies can stay visible, discover the right people, and turn access into outcomes.” — Alex Pelin, Founder of The Financial Club

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Financial Club today announced the launch of its social network for fintech, digital assets and financial services, introducing a dedicated platform where financial professionals and companies can build relationships, schedule meetings, discover industry events and explore business opportunities across the global financial ecosystem.

As AI accelerates the way professionals create content, process information, and automate outreach, The Financial Club is focused on what technology cannot replace: trusted human relationships. The platform is designed to help financial professionals move beyond passive networking and build high-trust connections that support business, partnerships, investment, and market access.

The launch expands The Financial Club from a global community into a software-first network that brings user profiles, company profiles, discovery, connections, meetings, and events into one environment built for the way the financial industry now operates.

“Financial services is one of the most relationship-driven industries in the world, yet the infrastructure for building and maintaining those relationships remains fragmented,” said Alex Pelin, Founder of The Financial Club. “The Financial Club is creating a trusted network where professionals and companies can stay visible, discover the right people, and turn industry access into meaningful business outcomes.”

The platform is designed for professionals and companies across fintech, digital assets and financial services, including founders, operators, investors, banks, credit unions, financial institutions, infrastructure providers, policy leaders, technology companies, and ecosystem builders. It supports participants working across payments, banking, lending, stablecoins, tokenization, blockchain, AI, compliance, fraud, identity, risk, wealth, insurance, capital markets, and financial infrastructure.

Core platform capabilities include:

User Profiles — enabling professionals to create a visible industry identity, showcase their work, and participate in the network as active users.

Company Profiles — giving companies a dedicated presence to share information, increase visibility, engage with professionals, and be discovered across the financial services ecosystem.

Discovery — helping users find relevant professionals, companies, investors, institutions, operators, and ecosystem participants.

Connections — supporting intentional relationship-building across markets, sectors, companies, and professional communities.

Meetings — allowing users to schedule meetings with peers, prospects, partners, investors, companies, and event participants.

Host Events — enabling users and companies to create event pages, manage registrations, and host experiences ranging from private dinners and happy hours to summits and full-scale conferences.

Attend Events — connecting users to fintech and financial services events around the world, from small-scale dinners and happy hours to Fintech Weeks, conferences, and community-led opportunities.

The network is open only to professionals and companies working in or adjacent to fintech, digital assets and financial services. Accounts outside the industry are removed to maintain a focused environment with less noise, more relevant discovery, and higher-quality engagement.

The social network is being launched during Fintech Week SF, a city-wide industry week bringing together founders, financial institutions, investors, policymakers, infrastructure companies, and ecosystem partners across San Francisco.

As part of the launch, The Financial Club will showcase the platform’s event and conference capabilities by powering Fintech Fest 2.0 on May 28, an open-air business gathering designed around meetings, partner activations, food, drinks, music, fintech founder DJs, and high-quality industry networking.

“The future of industry networking will not be defined by static directories or one-off event apps,” Pelin added. “It will be built around persistent professional networks that help people understand who is in the market, what companies are active, which events matter, and where real opportunities are forming.”

The Financial Club currently brings together more than 4,000 vetted professionals across the U.S., EMEA, APAC, LATAM, and other key markets, with programming connected to major global gatherings including Fintech Week SF, Token2049, Fintech Meetup, Singapore FinTech Festival, Global Fintech Fest, Fintech Week LDN and others.

Users can join the platform at:

https://www.financialclub.com

About The Financial Club

The Financial Club is a global community and software platform for professionals and companies across fintech, digital assets and financial services. Through its social network, private events, official delegations, Fintech Weeks, annual retreat gatherings and curated industry activations, The Financial Club helps the industry connect and discover opportunities across the global financial ecosystem.

Media Contact

The Financial Club

info@financialclub.com

https://financialclub.com

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