Partner Perspectives Announces Ivis McCollum Joins as Senior Consultant and VP of Executive Coaching Practice

Ivis McCollum

Industry Veteran Expands Firm’s Expertise in Marketplaces, Executive Coaching, Public Sector, and IT Channel Sales

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Perspectives today announced that industry veteran Ivis McCollum has joined the firm as a Senior Consultant and VP of Executive Coaching Practice, bringing more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, channel strategy, and partner ecosystem development across the technology industry.

McCollum’s appointment strengthens Partner Perspectives’ growing advisory capabilities while introducing two new strategic practice areas for the firm: Marketplace Strategy & Enablement and Executive Coaching for Technology and Channel Leaders. In addition, she expands the company’s existing expertise in IT Channel Sales and Public Sector go-to-market strategy, including State & Local Government, Higher Education, Healthcare, and Non-Profit verticals.

Over the course of her distinguished career, McCollum has worked extensively with cloud providers, system integrators, resellers, and distribution partners, building a reputation as a high-impact leader known for driving revenue growth, cultivating strategic partnerships, and aligning cross-functional teams to achieve measurable business outcomes.

“Ivis brings a rare combination of marketplace expertise, public sector insight, channel leadership, and executive coaching experience that perfectly complements our mission at Partner Perspectives,” said Tim Lowe, CEO of Partner Perspectives. “As the technology ecosystem continues to evolve, our clients need trusted advisors who understand both the business and human side of transformation. Ivis has a proven ability to help organizations accelerate growth while mentoring and developing leaders, making her an extraordinary addition to our team. She will also help formalize and expand Partner Perspectives’ executive coaching practice as part of the firm’s broader consulting services. We are thrilled to welcome her and excited about the new value she will bring to our clients.”

An award-winning global leader, McCollum has consistently exceeded expectations in revenue-driven environments and is widely recognized for her collaborative leadership style, analytical problem-solving skills, and ability to lead organizations through strategic change and innovation.

In addition to her extensive GTM and channel expertise, McCollum is a Certified Professional Executive Coach, providing mentoring and leadership development for executives at all levels within the IT industry. Her coaching practice focuses on empowering leaders to navigate growth, transformation, and organizational change with confidence and clarity.

“I’m excited to join Partner Perspectives at such a dynamic time in the industry,” said McCollum. “The opportunity to help clients strengthen their marketplace strategy, expand public sector engagement, optimize partner ecosystems, and develop strong leadership teams aligns perfectly with my passion and experience. I look forward to collaborating with the team and delivering meaningful impact for our clients.”

Partner Perspectives continues to expand its consulting services to help technology companies accelerate channel growth, strengthen partner relationships, and navigate evolving market opportunities.

About Partner Perspectives

Partner Perspectives is a strategic consulting firm focused on helping technology companies accelerate growth through channel strategy, partner ecosystem development, go-to-market alignment, and business transformation services. The firm works with organizations across the IT industry to drive measurable results through innovative strategy and trusted advisory expertise.

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