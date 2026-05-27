Seven Generations Education Institute Brings Employment Supports to EmployNext’s Employment Ontario Network

Community organization expands access to services for justice-involved individuals across Northwestern Ontario through its Employment Empowerment Initiative.

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmployNext powered by Serco has welcomed Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) into the Employment Ontario network as a service provider, effective April 1, 2026. Rooted in a tradition of community-centred service and guided by the principle of caring for future generations, SGEI brings a distinct and vital capacity to the network that is focused on reaching individuals who have historically faced the greatest barriers to employment.As a service provider, SGEI will support jobseekers through its Employment Empowerment Initiative, developed in partnership with the Solicitor General of Ontario (SolGen), to deliver employment services to individuals who are justice-involved.SGEI will deliver services region-wide, providing community-embedded employment supports and coordinated referral pathways to both jobseekers and employers across Northwestern Ontario.SGEI’s addition advances EmployNext’s broader goals of building an inclusive, place-based service system that reflects the communities it serves where every person, regardless of their background or circumstances, can access the support they need to find and keep meaningful work.“Accessibility to resources, education, and employment is what our partnership with EmployNext has worked towards since day one. People that have experienced significant barriers to moving forward in their lives will now have the opportunity to build a successful path to a better life. SGEI is excited to work with EmployNext on this groundbreaking change to employment services.”— Brent Tookenay, CEO, Seven Generations Education Institute“Seven Generations Education Institute brings a deeply people‑centered approach to our network, grounded in trust, relationships, and an understanding of the challenges individuals face when navigating major life transitions. Their work reaches people who are often underserved by traditional systems and does so with dignity, cultural grounding, and care. We are proud to partner with SGEI as we work together to ensure that everyone across Northwestern Ontario has the opportunity to rebuild, reconnect, and move toward meaningful employment.”— Chanelle Pepin, Director of Employment Services, EmployNextAbout Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI)SGEI is an Indigenous-led organization serving communities across Northwestern Ontario, with a mandate rooted in education, community development, and holistic service delivery. Through its Employment Empowerment Initiative — developed in collaboration with the Solicitor General of Ontario — SGEI delivers specialized employment services to individuals who are justice-involved, alongside broader supports for Indigenous jobseekers throughout the region. SGEI’s approach is grounded in cultural knowledge, community relationships, and a commitment to long-term wellbeing for individuals and the communities they belong to.About EmployNextEmployNext is the Employment Ontario Service System Manager for the Kingston–Pembroke, Kitchener-Waterloo-Barrie, and Northwestern Ontario regions. EmployNext oversees a network of service providers delivering a range of employment and training supports to jobseekers and employers. For more information, visit employnext.ca

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