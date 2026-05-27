New Study Shows Nutraceutical Gummies Help Women with Hair Loss

Xtressé™ gummy nutraceutical supplementation improved hair parameters in women with non-scarring hair loss and was well tolerated.” — Spencer D. Hawkins, MD, FAAD

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hair loss in women is very common and can have a major impact on confidence, self-esteem, and overall quality of life. Many women experience thinning hair, increased shedding, or reduced hair volume over time. While some treatments are available, options remain limited, and many are interested in non-prescription approaches that may help improve hair growth and scalp coverage. Nutritional supplements for hair growth have become increasingly popular in recent years. However, many products on the market have limited scientific research supporting their effectiveness. Researchers are especially interested in supplements that are easy to take and may support healthy hair growth through ingredients that target inflammation, stress, hormones, and overall hair follicle health.A new study, published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine©, evaluated the safety and effectiveness of Xtressé™, a gummy-based supplement developed by dermatologists, in women experiencing hair thinning. Participants took two gummies daily for four months and underwent scalp imaging throughout the study to measure changes in hair growth and scalp coverage.The study found that many women with non-scarring hair loss showed measurable improvement in hair growth. More than 80% of these participants experienced increases in hair density and overall hair thickness during the study period. Scalp imaging also showed visible improvement in scalp coverage for many participants. Researchers reported that the supplement was well tolerated, and no side effects or adverse events were observed during the study. Women with scarring forms of hair loss generally showed less improvement in areas where permanent follicle damage had already occurred. However, some participants still demonstrated improved overall scalp appearance and coverage in surrounding areas.These findings suggest that gummy-based nutritional supplements like Xtressé™ may help support hair growth and improve hair appearance in some women, especially those with non-scarring hair thinning. The authors note that larger studies are still needed to better understand how effective the supplement may be over longer periods of time and across different types of hair loss. SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details, please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.

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