EmployNext welcomes Anishinabek Employment & Training Services to the Employment Ontario Network

New service provider strengthens coordinated employment services for Indigenous jobseekers across Northwestern Ontario.

THUNDERY BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmployNext powered by Serco is pleased to announce that Anishinabek Employment & Training Services (AETS) has officially joined the Employment Ontario network as a service provider, effective April 1, 2026.AETS brings an established presence within the region through its work as an Indigenous Skills and Employment Training (ISET) program provider. AETS serves multiple First Nations and Indigenous communities throughout Northwestern Ontario, including communities in the North Superior region surrounding Thunder Bay. As a new service provider within the Employment Ontario network, AETS will be working in partnership to deliver Employment Services supports to jobseekers and employers. This collaborative approach will support coordinated service delivery including liaising with the other 7 Northwestern Ontario ISET Agreement Holders to strengthen pathways for Indigenous jobseekers across the region.This partnership model is designed to reduce barriers for Indigenous jobseekers by ensuring they can access a seamless continuum of services, from skills development and job matching to wraparound supports, through organizations they know and trust.The addition of AETS to the EmployNext Service Provider network advances EmployNext's goals of equitable access to employment services, culturally responsive delivery, and integrated, place-based support that reflects community priorities."On behalf of the AETS Board of Directors and Staff, we are pleased to be engaged as part of the Employment Ontario network as a new service provider. The collaboration with EmployNext complements our existing ISET Agreement Holder programs and services in working towards the organization’s vision of a Skilled Indigenous Workforce. AETS has been acknowledged nationally as a result-driven inclusive environment, and this announcement is in line with our mission to provide learning pathways and guided training towards inclusive employment opportunities respectful of culture."— Jordan Hatton, AETS Board President & John DeGiacomo, AETS Executive Director"We are honored to welcome Anishinabek Employment & Training Services into the EmployNext network. AETS has built trusted relationships within Indigenous communities across Northwestern Ontario, and that trust is essential to helping people feel supported, respected, and understood as they navigate employment and training pathways. We look forward to learning from one another and working together to ensure Indigenous jobseekers can access services that reflect their strengths, culture, and community priorities.”— Chanelle Pepin, Director of Employment Services, EmployNextAbout Anishinabek Employment & Training Services (AETS)AETS is an Indigenous Skills and Employment Training program provider with an established presence across Northwestern Ontario.Founded in 1997, AETS supports jobseekers through career planning, skills training, employment services, continuing education, and employer partnerships. Guided by Anishinaabe values and the Seven Sacred Teachings, AETS works to strengthen Indigenous participation in the workforce while respecting culture, community, and self-determination.About EmployNextEmployNext is the Employment Ontario Service System Manager for the Kingston–Pembroke, Kitchener-Waterloo-Barrie, and Northwestern Ontario regions. EmployNext oversees a network of service providers delivering a range of employment and training supports to jobseekers and employers. For more information, visit employnext.ca

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