University Athlete Launches New Club Account, Bringing Complete Recruiting Visibility to Volleyball Clubs

Club Account Dashboard Track Your Athletes

New Club Director visibility provides unprecedented insight into athlete recruiting activity, communication, and college placement progress.

The Club Account is part of our vision to create a more connected OTTO platform experience that gives clubs the visibility and intelligence they need to run and grow their programs more effectively.” — Marie Fitzgerald, Head of Product Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTTO SPORT AI today announced the launch of a suite of new products and features for University Athlete , its volleyball-exclusive recruiting platform used by the vast majority of college volleyball programs nationwide. Among the new releases is the all-new Club Account, a powerful tool designed to connect athletes, college coaches, and club leadership within one unified recruiting ecosystem.The new Club Account gives volleyball clubs unprecedented visibility into the recruiting journey of their athletes, enabling directors and recruiting coordinators to better support player development, communication, exposure, and college placement outcomes.Built specifically for the modern recruiting landscape, the platform allows club directors to monitor recruiting engagement, track athlete activity, view communication trends, and gain a clearer understanding of how their athletes are progressing through the recruiting process. The launch further expands University Athlete’s mission of creating one connected recruiting platform for every stakeholder in youth volleyball.“Recruiting works best when athletes, families, coaches, and clubs are aligned, yet Club directors have historically lacked visibility into the recruiting process,” said Corie Murphy, Product Lead for University Athlete. “The club account gives clubs meaningful visibility into the recruiting journey so they can better support their athletes every step of the way.”“The Club Account is part of our broader vision to create a more connected OTTO platform experience that gives clubs the tools, visibility, and intelligence they need to run and grow their programs more effectively,” said Marie Fitzgerald, Head of Product Marketing for OTTO SPORT AI.With University Athlete, athletes gain the tools, exposure, and guidance needed to get discovered and take the next step in their careers, while college coaches can efficiently identify, evaluate, and track recruits for their programs. The addition of the club account now brings club leadership directly into the process in a meaningful and actionable way.In addition to the new club account, University Athlete also announced enhancements to its AI-powered FIT Finder technology, helping athletes identify college programs that align with their athletic, academic, and competitive goals. The enhanced experience leverages team data, roster needs, and program performance insights to help athletes discover stronger-fit opportunities and make more informed recruiting decisions.Key features of the new club account include:-- Visibility into athlete recruiting activity and engagement-- Recruiting progress tracking across club athletes-- Improved communication and alignment between athletes, families, and clubs-- Centralized oversight of athlete exposure and placement efforts-- Enhanced support tools to help clubs guide athletes through recruitingThe new account experience is designed to help clubs strengthen athlete outcomes while also providing measurable insight into recruiting performance across their organization. University Athlete continues to expand its platform capabilities as recruiting becomes increasingly data-driven, relationship-oriented, and competitive for athletes seeking opportunities at the collegiate level. Additional information about the club account can be found at University Athlete Club Directors About OTTO SPORT AIOTTO SPORT AI is a portfolio of intelligent technology platforms built to revolutionize the way youth sports teams and organizations manage their players, events, and operations, on and off the field or court. Its products include SportWrench, the leading volleyball tournament management and ticketing platform; University Athlete, the leading volleyball recruiting network used by college coaches and athletes nationwide; and OTTO SPORT Club, an AI-driven operating system for club and team management. Built by industry leaders in youth sports, OTTO SPORT AI delivers modern, intuitive and AI-driven tools that remove friction, increase insights, and create better connections, so athletes, families, coaches, and administrators can grow, compete, and thrive.

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