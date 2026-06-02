Ana Frankovic Joins Nobis Rehabilitation Management Group to Advance Strategic Growth and Rehabilitation Partnerships

Ana Frankovic, Corporate Director, Strategic Partnerships Nobis Rehab Management Group

Ana is a tremendous asset as we continue expanding our partnerships and delivering exceptional outcomes for patients and healthcare providers alike” — Laird Smithson, Chief Operating Officer NRMG

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehabilitation Management Group is pleased to announce that Ana Frankovic has joined the organization, bringing nearly a decade of healthcare business development experience focused on post-acute care, rehabilitation strategy, and health system partnerships.

Throughout her career, Ana has demonstrated success in evaluating and supporting the development of startup acute rehabilitation units, optimizing acute rehab programs through innovative management solutions, and identifying opportunities for new free-standing rehabilitation facility development in markets facing hospital capacity constraints.

In her role with Nobis Rehabilitation Management Group, Ana will continue fostering strategic relationships with health systems and healthcare organizations nationwide, supporting business development initiatives and expanding long-term partnerships within the post-acute and rehabilitation healthcare sector.

“We are excited to welcome Ana to the Nobis team,” said Laird Smithson, Chief Operating Officer. “Her professionalism and excellence in generating constructive strategic conversations in the rehabilitation space makes her a tremendous asset as we continue expanding our partnerships and delivering exceptional outcomes for patients and healthcare providers alike.”

Ana’s addition further strengthens Nobis Rehabilitation Management Group’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and collaborative healthcare solutions that improve access to high-quality rehabilitation care.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Management Group (NRMG)

Nobis Rehabilitation Management Group partners with hospitals and healthcare systems to develop, manage, and optimize inpatient rehabilitation programs and facilities, delivering patient-centered care and operational excellence across the highly regulated rehabilitation continuum.

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