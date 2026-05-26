Kings Auctions Hosts Dr. & Master Sha’s Exclusive Tao Calligraphy Exhibition in Los Angeles

Kings Auctions Inc., Art Management Division Dr. & Master Sha TAO Calligraphy Exhibition Tao Hui Calligraphy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kings Auctions Art Management Division proudly presents an exclusive evening featuring internationally recognized Doctor of Eastern and Western Medicine, spiritual teacher, healer, and Tao Calligraphy artist, Dr. & Master Sha.The upcoming Tao Calligraphy Exhibition, taking place on Monday, June 1, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the prestigious Rebecca Molayem Gallery in Los Angeles, will invite guests into an immersive cultural experience celebrating the transformative power of art, mindfulness, healing, and spiritual connection.Hosted by Kings Auctions in collaboration with Kings Philanthropy and The Breedlife Foundation, the exhibition will offer guests a rare opportunity to experience the beauty and cultural significance of Tao Calligraphy firsthand.Tao Calligraphy is a one of a kind art form created by Dr. & Master Sha that blends ancient Chinese calligraphy, meditation, energy, and artistic expression. The exhibition will showcase powerful works designed to inspire inner peace, mindfulness, healing, and cultural connection through visual art.The evening will also serve as a filmed cultural event experience, with a professional film crew onsite capturing the exhibition and guest interactions throughout the evening. Due to filming, signed talent releases will be required upon entry.“This exhibition is more than an art showcase. It is an immersive cultural experience that brings together art, spirituality, healing, and community in a meaningful and visually powerful way,” said representatives from Kings Auctions.Limited capacity, RSVP to secure entry.Event DetailsTao Calligraphy ExhibitionPresented by Kings Auctions Art Management DivisionDate: Monday, June 1, 2026Time: 3:00 PM to 8:00 PMLocation:Rebecca Molayem Gallery481 S. Fairfax AveLos Angeles, CA 90036RSVP: Sales@Kings-Auctions.comOfficial Exhibition Website:Official Tao Calligraphy Website:The exhibition is expected to attract collectors, cultural leaders, wellness advocates, media professionals, art enthusiasts, and members of the Los Angeles creative community for an evening celebrating artistic innovation and cultural expression.For media inquiries, interview opportunities, sponsorship information, or event coverage, please contact Kings Auctions at Sales@Kings-Auctions.com.

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