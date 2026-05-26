ThreeBestRated® Honors Avon Animal Hospital for Excellence in Compassionate Veterinary Care in Surrey
At Avon Animal Hospital, our goal has always been to support pets and their families with professionalism, empathy, and personalized attention. ”SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many pet owners in Surrey and Langley, choosing a veterinary clinic is one of the most stressful decisions they face. With so many options available and little transparency about the quality of care, it can feel nearly impossible to know who to trust with a pet that is, in every real sense, a member of the family. For pet owners in Surrey, Langley, and the surrounding Fraser Valley communities, those concerns end with Avon Animal Hospital.
— Dr. Baljit Mrar
Located at 19475 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC, this locally, family-owned clinic has built their reputation on one principle: treating every pet as if it were their own. Their dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence have not gone unnoticed. ThreeBestRated®, a multinational ranking website, has honored them with an Asard of Excellence for 2026, affirming their consistent performance and quality pet care.
“We are truly honored to be recognized by ThreeBestRated®. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication our team brings to providing compassionate, reliable veterinary care every day. At Avon Animal Hospital, our goal has always been to support pets and their families with professionalism, empathy, and personalized attention, and we are grateful to see those efforts acknowledged,” said Dr. Baljit Mrar, the founder of Avon Animal Hospital.
Avon Animal Hospital: Passion-Driven Pet Care
Founded in 2003, Avon Animal Hospital is a full-service pet care hospital that has been providing compassionate and accessible veterinary care for dogs and cats. Their range of services includes routine wellness exams, preventive care, diagnostics, surgical procedures, vaccinations, dental care, urgent care, nutrition counseling, medical grooming, end-to-end life care, pet microchipping, senior pet care, and pet travel services designed to support pets through every stage of life.
Avon Animal Hospital employs a team of animal lovers who are experienced and highly trained in pet care. They understand the stress and anxiety experienced by both pets and pet parents during a vet visit. They ensure the environment is comfortable and stress-free for both pets and pet owners. They strive to provide friendly services without compromising on professionalism and quality, which are the factors that set the hospital apart from others.
“We believe in treating every patient as if they were our own pets, and giving them the same loving attention. At the heart of our practice is a deep commitment to care and compassion,” Dr. Mrar said.
Support and Care Beyond Just Treatment
The team at Avon Animal Hospital is true animal lovers, which pushes them to go beyond just treating symptoms and providing medical care for pets. The pet wellness program is designed around prevention and early detection, reflecting their deeply rooted philosophy. In cases where pets are dealing with sickness or injury, the hospital provides emergency care to address those concerns promptly.
Similarly, the team offers transparent pricing and flexible payment options. Along with affordability, the hospital remains open seven days a week, with extended weekday hours. These efforts reflect the team’s commitment to animal care and the convenience of pet owners.
Avon Animal Hospital welcomes new clients and the team is currently accepting appointments for wellness exams, surgical consultations, dental care, and more. Visit avonanimalhospital.ca to book an appointment with the team at the hospital.
Dr. Baljit Mrar
Avon Animal Hospital
+1 6045327600
avonanimalvet@gmail.com
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