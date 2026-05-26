StepStone Hospitality and Strayboots Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Corporate Meetings and Event Experiences

Teams take part in a hands-on SolarBuddy CSR activity, building solar lights that support communities living without reliable electricity. Participants collaborate during an indoor tabletop challenge designed to spark communication, problem-solving, and team engagement. A winning team celebrates after a high-energy Strayboots group experience, highlighting the fun, connection, and friendly competition behind corporate team building.

This partnership brings high-impact World Class team building, CSR activations, and immersive conference experiences to StepStone-managed hotels nationwide

Today’s planners are looking for events that create stronger engagement, meaningful connections, and memorable experiences for attendees.” — Michael Broadhurst, COO of StepStone Hospitality

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StepStone Hospitality , one of America’s leading hotel management companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Strayboots to deliver immersive team-building, conference engagement, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) experiences across participating properties throughout its portfolio.The partnership is designed to give corporate event planners and conference organizers direct access to professionally managed experiential programming that increases attendee engagement, strengthens collaboration, and transforms traditional meetings into high-impact shared experiences.Participating StepStone properties will now offer access to the most sought-after team and group activities, including Amazing Race-style challenges, indoor team-building and leadership experiences, networking activations, and customized CSR programs designed specifically for conferences, executive retreats, incentive groups, and corporate meetings.“Today’s planners are looking for events that create stronger engagement, meaningful connections, and memorable experiences for attendees,” said Michael Broadhurst, COO of StepStone Hospitality. “Our collaboration with Strayboots reflects a shared passion for working alongside clients to exceed expectations and deliver best-in-class experiences that elevate meetings, energize attendees, and create lasting impact.”"Corporate meetings are evolving rapidly, and organizations are demanding experiences that create real human connection and meaningful engagement," said Ido Rabiner, CEO of Strayboots. "By partnering with StepStone Hospitality, we are making it easier for planners to seamlessly integrate high-energy experiential programming directly into their meetings and conferences."Strayboots currently delivers experiential programs in more than 300 cities worldwide for Fortune 500 companies, executive leadership teams, conferences, and global organizations seeking more engaging and experience-driven events.About StepStone HospitalityStepStone Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company specializing in the operation of full-service, select service, lifestyle, and independent hotels throughout the United States. By combining hands-on operational expertise with tailored owner-focused strategies, StepStone delivers results for its ownership partners and exceptional experiences for its guests, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the hospitality industry.For more information, visit www.stepstonehospitality.com About StraybootsStrayboots is a global experiential events company specializing in team-building activities, conference engagement programs, CSR initiatives, and immersive corporate group experiences.For more information, visit www.strayboots.com

Corporate Team Building Experiences That Gets Everyone In — Right Away | Strayboots

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