O’Ryan Health Announces HSA and FSA Eligibility for At-Home Pediatric Wellness Kits

HSA / FSA O'Ryan Health Inc

Approval gives parents tax-free access to convenient at-home testing for food sensitivities, airborne allergens, and routine bloodwork for their children

Access to HSA/FSA removes a major barrier for families who want proactive insights into their children’s health” — Tim Coleman, Architect of Operations of O’Ryan Health

WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- O’Ryan Health, the trusted leader in at-home pediatric blood collection through the Artemis platform, today announced that its wellness kits are now eligible for purchase with pre-tax dollars from Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs).

O’Ryan Health was approved for HSA/FSA eligibility, allowing parents to purchase wellness kits for food sensitivities, airborne allergens, and routine blood testing for their children from the safety of their own home. Parents can purchase the kits in the Superhero Shop located in the O’Ryan Health Parent Portal. These wellness kits use the RedDrop ONE device, enabling safe, nearly painless at-home blood sampling, with O’Ryan Health’s Artemis Platform coordinating the logistics and informatics for kit, sample, and result handling.

“Access to HSA/FSA removes a major barrier for families who want proactive insights into their children’s health,” said Tim Coleman, PhD, Co-Founder and Architect of Operations of O’Ryan Health. “Parents can now use their pre-tax healthcare dollars to order lab-grade wellness kits with a few clicks, no clinic visits, no waiting rooms, just convenient testing at home that turns kids into Superheroes.”

The move makes O’Ryan Health’s direct-to-parent testing programs even more accessible to the millions of American families enrolled in HSAs and FSAs, supporting preventive pediatric wellness without the traditional costs or logistics of clinic-based lab work.

About O’Ryan Health

O’Ryan Health is the trusted leader in at-home pediatric blood collection through the Artemis platform. We empower parents to safely and easily collect high-quality blood samples from their children at home, turning kids into Superhero Scientists who can participate in testing for allergies, food sensitivities, autoimmune conditions, rare diseases, routine lab monitoring, genetic testing, and research, all without needing a clinic or hospital visit. For more information visit and create your Parent Portal Account today. https://oryan.health/

Disclaimer

O’Ryan Health wellness kits are for informational and wellness purposes only and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent any medical conditions or illnesses. Parents should always consult their physician with any questions or concerns regarding their child’s health or before making any medical decisions.

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