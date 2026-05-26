The Cottagers Incorporated of Martha's Vineyard Celebrate 70 Years of Service and Giving

The Cottagers, Incorporated Celebrate A Proud Heritage

OAK BLUFFS, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, The Cottagers Incorporated, a historic nonprofit organization comprised of 100 African American female homeowners on Martha’s Vineyard, will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a season of events highlighted by the grand reopening of its historic headquarters, Cottagers’ Corner, following an extensive restoration.

Founded in 1956, The Cottagers Incorporated has spent seven decades supporting charitable, educational, cultural, and community initiatives that enrich the quality of life on Martha’s Vineyard. What began with a small group of women responding to criticism with determination and purpose has grown into a lasting legacy of service, philanthropy, and community leadership.

At the center of this milestone celebration is the June 24th ribbon cutting and grand reopening of Cottagers’ Corner, the organization’s beloved headquarters located just steps from downtown Oak Bluffs at 57 Pequot Avenue.

The historic building became home to The Cottagers in 1968 after the organization outgrew the living rooms and porches where meetings had typically been held. Before becoming the organization’s headquarters, the building served the town of Oak Bluffs as its fire station, town hall, and local jail. Over the decades, Cottagers’ Corner evolved into a favorite gathering spot for meetings, forums, educational programs, social events, fundraisers, and community activities.

Following a meticulously planned renovation, the restored building now features structural upgrades, improved systems, enhanced accessibility through the addition of an elevator and accessible bathrooms, and a renovated kitchen designed to expand the building’s functionality for community programming and special events.

“For generations, Cottagers’ Corner has been a place where friendships were formed, stories were shared, and people came together in the spirit of community,” said Patricia R. Bush, current president of the organization. “Seeing it restored and reopened during our 70th anniversary makes this moment especially meaningful.”

The anniversary celebration will include several public events throughout the summer, including:

“100 Black Women Serving the Vineyard for 70 Years,” this special panel discussion will take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, located at 151 Lagoon Pond Road in Vineyard Haven, on June 11 and will feature members of The Cottagers reflecting on the organization’s history, legacy, and impact on the Island community. The event will be moderated by Cottager Linda Moffat and begins at 5pm.

The Children’s Initiative at Cottagers’ Corner on July 2 will feature acclaimed youth storyteller Daphney Roberts, whose captivating tales will inspire and engage children and families. This will be one of the first public events held at the recently renovated Cottagers’ Corner located at 57 Pequot Avenue, starting at 11am. (A Free Event)

The Cottagers’ 39th Annual House Tour taking place on July 16 is one of the organization’s signature summer traditions, offering guests a unique opportunity to experience some of Martha’s Vineyard’s distinctive homes while supporting The Cottagers’ charitable and community initiatives. The tour begins at 10am at The Cottagers’ headquarters – 57 Pequot Avenue.

A Soulful Evening with Jeffrey Osborne Benefit Concert takes place on July 30 at the historic Strand Theatre located at 11 Oak Bluffs Avenue in Oak Bluffs. Doors open at 7:30pm and proceeds support the Cottagers’ Corner Restoration and Building Fund.

Family Dance Party Hosted by MVYRadio in partnership with The Cottagers Incorporated featuring DJ Smooth B will take place on August 6 from 5pm to 7pm at the MVCMA Tabernacle – 80 Trinity Avenue, Oak Bluffs. (A Free Event)

Seventy years later, The Cottagers remain a powerful example of how service, leadership, and collective purpose can impact a community, strengthen cultural connections, and create opportunities that uplift and inspire generations of Islanders and visitors alike.

For additional information and event updates, visit: www.thecottagersincofmv.org

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ABOUT THE COTTAGERS INCORPORATED

The Cottagers Incorporated is a 501(c)(3) volunteer and multigenerational service organization of 100 African American female homeowners on Martha’s Vineyard. The organization’s mission is to support charitable, educational and community service projects that enrich the quality of life on the Island and promote cultural pride. For seventy years, the organization through its philanthropy has helped to sustain charities and programs that are on the front line in saving lives, restoring dignity and opening doors to new horizons. Visit: www.thecottagersincofmv.org

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