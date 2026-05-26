The Internet Society Announces Appointments to the Public Interest Registry Board of Directors

DC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Internet Society today announced the reappointment of Saerin Cho and Kathryn Kleiman to the Public Interest Registry (PIR) Board of Directors. Both will serve new three-year terms beginning July 2026. The Internet Society Board also reappointed PIR President and CEO Jonathon Nevett to serve an additional one-year term.Saerin Cho is an attorney with deep experience in advising, researching, and representing mission-driven organizations with global operations. Currently, she is the Fractional General Counsel to FireWERX, a nonprofit organization that serves as the bridge the wildfire ecosystem has been missing, unifying firefighters, public agencies, innovators, policymakers, academics, and funders across the full wildfire management cycle. Previously, Saerin served as the Chief Legal Officer at Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Saerin is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of San Diego School of Law.Kathryn Kleiman teaches at the American University Washington College of Law. She previously worked at Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, specializing in telecommunications and Internet law and policy, and has won various awards for her work in the history of computing and women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).“PIR appreciates the Internet Society Trustees and the PIR Nominating Committee for conducting a thorough PIR Board selection process,” said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of Public Interest Registry. “Saerin Cho and Kathy Kleiman bring continuity and experienced perspectives as we support a trusted and secure Internet and the mission-driven communities that rely on it.”Effective July 2026, the Public Interest Registry Board Members will be:Saerin Cho, Fractional General Counsel to FireWERX and Adjunct Law Professor, University of San DiegoLena Beck Rørvig, independent HR consultantEric Burger, Research Director of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Virginia TechMichael Silber, Group Executive Regulatory Affairs, MTNKathryn Kleiman, Professor of Law, American UniversityGeorge Sadowsky, former ICANN and Internet Society board memberOluwaseun Ojedeji, technology executive and former Board Director at AFRINIC (the Internet Number Registry for Africa)Jonathon Nevett (non-voting), President and CEO, PIRSally Wentworth (Liaison to the Board), President and CEO, Internet Society & Internet Society FoundationAbout Public Interest RegistryPublic Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit that operates the .ORG top-level domain—one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 11.9 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.pir.org for more information.About the Internet SocietyFounded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global non-profit organization working to ensure the Internet is for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters worldwide, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, please visit www.internetsociety.org

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