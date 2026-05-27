UAPedia Reaches 450 Articles and 100,000 Monthly Article Reads, Establishing Itself as the Leading Hub for UAP Knowledge

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Milestone coincides with presence at Contact in the Desert, the launch of the Alan Steinfeld Archives, a WOW! Signal News partnership, and the growth of UAPCon

The UAP field is no longer a fringe conversation. It is a serious cultural, scientific, historical, and policy question.” — Eduardo Mace - UAPedia Co-founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAPedia the fast-growing digital encyclopedia dedicated to UAP, anomalous phenomena, consciousness, disclosure, and related research, today announced that it has reached its official initial target of 450 published articles and more than 100,000 monthly article reads.The milestone positions UAPedia as the largest and most widely read encyclopedia focused on UAP and related anomalous phenomena. Built as a living knowledge base, UAPedia combines editorial review, archival research, expert contribution, AI-assisted organization, and human oversight to create a continuously expanding reference platform for researchers, journalists, experiencers, policymakers, and the broader public.“This milestone confirms that the public is ready for a more serious, organized, and transparent way to study UAP,” said Eduardo Mace, Co-founder and Editor of UAPedia. “People are no longer satisfied with scattered fragments, isolated headlines, or one-sided narratives. They want context, cross-references, credible testimony, historical depth, and a place where the mystery can be studied without ridicule or careless certainty. That is what UAPedia was created to provide.”UAPedia’s growth comes at a pivotal moment for the field. Public interest in UAP, non-human intelligence, consciousness studies, anomalous encounters, government disclosure, and historical records continue to accelerate. UAPedia’s article library now spans major cases, government programs, whistleblower testimony, archival materials, experiencer narratives, scientific debates, religious and anthropological parallels, media coverage, and emerging theories.The platform is supported by a core team of 12 researchers and experts, led by Eduardo Mace and Tim Spenny as Co-founders.“UAPedia is becoming the connective tissue of the UAP information ecosystem,” said Tim Spenny. “Our mission is not only to publish articles, but to help organize a field that has long suffered from fragmentation. Reaching 450 articles and 100,000 monthly reads is only the first step. The next phase is about partnerships, archives, public education, live programming, and building the most trusted open knowledge platform in this space.”UAPedia will also have a presence at Contact in the Desert, widely recognized as the world’s largest UAP conference. The event, held May 28 through June 1, 2026, in Indian Wells, California, brings together leading researchers, authors, experiencers, scientists, journalists, and public voices exploring UAP, non-human intelligence, spirituality, consciousness, technology, and disclosure.The milestone also builds on the continued success of UAPCon , UAPedia’s online event and convening platform for deeper public dialogue on UAP, consciousness, disclosure, and the future of human understanding. Now with quarterly editions, UAPCon extends UAPedia’s mission beyond the encyclopedia itself, creating a space for researchers, journalists, experiencers, technologists, and the public to engage with the subject through panels, interviews, presentations, and live discussion.In addition to its editorial milestone, UAPedia is launching the Alan Steinfeld Archives at UAPedia, a major archival initiative preserving and organizing decades of interviews, media, and public conversations from Alan Steinfeld’s New Realities body of work. The archive will help make Steinfeld’s extensive contributions to consciousness, spirituality, disclosure, and UAP-related inquiry more accessible to researchers and the public.UAPedia is also announcing a media partnership with WOW! Signal News, expanding its role as both an encyclopedia and a media-connected knowledge platform. The partnership will support broader public access to UAP-related reporting, analysis, interviews, and cross-platform content.Unlike traditional article repositories, UAPedia is designed as a structured, evolving research ecosystem. Its editorial model emphasizes source transparency, claim classification, cross-case comparison, and clear separation between verified evidence, credible testimony, open questions, and informed interpretation. The platform continues to expand its internal taxonomy, archives, media references, and article categories in order to help readers move from isolated curiosity to deeper understanding.“UAPedia exists because the subject deserves better infrastructure,” Mace added. “The UAP field is no longer a fringe conversation. It is a serious cultural, scientific, historical, and policy question. Our responsibility is to build a platform that honors the witnesses, respects the evidence, challenges weak explanations, and keeps the door open to the deeper mystery.”About UAPediaUAPedia is a digital encyclopedia, archive, media, and event ecosystem dedicated to UAP, anomalous phenomena, consciousness, disclosure, historical cases, government records, experiencer testimony, and related fields of inquiry. UAPedia is owned and operated by the Guild Media Group that built it with human editorial oversight and AI-assisted research tools. UAPedia organizes complex information into accessible articles, archives, taxonomies, references, events, and crosslinked knowledge pathways. Its mission is to become the world’s most comprehensive and trusted knowledge base for understanding UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) and the broader mystery surrounding them.UAPedia ContactEmails: tim@uapedia.ai and ed@uapedia.ai

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