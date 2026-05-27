Future of Coaching Industry Study Opens Global Call for Coaches and Industry Partners

New study explores how modern equestrian coaching &welfare-driven training are evolving through technology, with the final report to be released in Summer 2026.

DEURNE, NETHERLANDS, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global equestrian industry is being invited to participate in the Future of Coaching Industry Study, a new international initiative designed to better understand how coaching is evolving as technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday equestrian life.

The study will gather insights from equestrian coaches worldwide to explore how professionals currently manage training continuity, horse management, and long-term rider development, both inside and outside the arena.

The Future of Coaching Industry Study aims to better understand how coaches and riders currently use technology and what challenges still exist between lessons, what barriers are there around AI and digital tools and what would genuinely make training, coaching, and horse welfare better.

While technology adoption continues to grow across equestrian sport, the initiative places strong emphasis on preserving the horsemanship, instinct, feel, and human connection that remain central to great coaching.

“By launching The Future of Coaching Industry Study, we aim to hear the voices of the equestrian community and continue the important conversation around the future of coaching that we successfully started earlier this year at The Dutch Masters,” said Leon Rutten, Founder and CEO at Equestic. “We believe that technology should never replace great coaching, instinct, feel, or horsemanship, but can help coaches create better continuity between lessons, clearer communication with riders, and more consistent development for both horse and rider.”

The initiative is targeting more than 500 coach responses across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. The study includes perspectives from a wide range of equestrian disciplines, including Dressage, Jumping, Eventing, Western, and Working Equitation, helping ensure representation across different coaching styles, rider levels, and training approaches within the global equestrian community.

The second phase of the research is planned to focus on riders, exploring how they experience coaching, training continuity, communication, and the growing role of technology in their development and horse welfare practices.

The final Future of Coaching Industry Report is expected to be published in Summer 2026 and will be made freely available to the global equestrian community.

Equestrian coaches worldwide are invited to participate in the anonymous five-minute survey https://conjointly.online/study/658454/aq2bxrvf63zsbwlldgpx and contribute directly to the report's findings. Participants completing the full survey will also have the opportunity to enter a giveaway for the EQ Saddle-Clip and a 3-month PRO subscription supporting up to 20 horses. (€415/$480 total value).

Alongside the survey launch, partnership opportunities are now open for equestrian brands, federations, associations, educational organisations, and industry leaders interested in contributing to the initiative and supporting industry-wide research around the future of coaching, with visibility across study communications, engagement with international equestrian communities, and early access to report insights designed to support future industry decision-making.

With strong early engagement already coming from coaches and professionals internationally, the initiative aims to become an important benchmark for understanding how equestrian coaching continues to evolve globally.

* To enter the giveaway, participants must complete the full Survey: https://conjointly.online/study/658454/aq2bxrvf63zsbwlldgpx and submit their email address in the form. One winner will be selected at random and announced on June 20, 2026, via Equestic.com and Instagram. Follow us for the announcement!

For participation Survey link: https://conjointly.online/study/658454/aq2bxrvf63zsbwlldgpx

For partnership enquiries, please contact: contact@equestic.com



About Equestic

Founded in the Netherlands by Leon Rutten, Equestic is the consumer brand of Smart Horse Technologies B.V. It was built on his family’s equestrian coaching heritage and strengthened by over 30 years of software and hardware product leadership.

Blending deep knowledge in equestrian sport with cutting-edge expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), product engineering, and marketing, Equestic is focused on innovations that genuinely support coaches, riders, and their horses.

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