TorqLite Highlights Safer Alternatives for High-Impact Bolting Applications with Its JN and Hammer Union Tool Series

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certain bolting applications in industrial environments still depend on striking methods that may put both workers and equipment at risk. From oilfields and refineries to offshore operations and pipeline maintenance, hammer-based tightening methods are still commonly used in situations involving jam nuts and hammer unions. As safety expectations continue evolving across industrial sectors, manufacturers are increasingly looking for alternatives that improve consistency while reducing manual impact risks.TorqLite, a U.S.-based manufacturer of hydraulic bolting systems and industrial torque tools, continues addressing these challenges through its specialized JN and Hammer Union Series. Designed for demanding field applications, these tools help operators perform difficult bolting tasks with greater control, precision, and repeatability.Founded in 1981, TorqLite has spent more than four decades engineering hydraulic torque solutions for industries including oil and gas, mining, energy production, offshore drilling, and heavy industrial construction. Many of these environments involve equipment exposed to vibration, pressure fluctuations, corrosion, and constant operational stress, conditions where fastener integrity plays a major role in both safety and uptime.The company’s Jam nut hydraulic wrench systems feature an open-gate head design that allows them to fit where other torque wrenches cannot. TorqLite also manufactures specialized hammer union tool systems designed for high-pressure union connections commonly used in drilling and fluid transfer operations. These applications often require significant torque in harsh working environments where reliability is critical.By replacing repeated hammer strikes with controlled hydraulic force, operators can improve consistency while helping reduce risks associated with flying debris, hand injuries, and repetitive impact motion.According to the company, field feedback has played a major role in shaping the development of its industrial specialty wrenches and custom bolting systems.“A lot of these applications have been done the same way for decades simply because crews didn’t have better options available,” said Jordan Schupbach, Owner and CEO of TorqLite. “Our goal is to provide tools that help improve safety without sacrificing the strength and reliability industrial operators depend on every day.”TorqLite designs and manufactures its hydraulic bolting systems in the United States, overseeing engineering, assembly, testing, and calibration processes under ISO 9001-certified quality standards. In addition to hydraulic torque wrenches, the company manufactures flange maintenance tools, tensioners, riser tools, and automated bolting systems used across global industrial markets.As industrial facilities continue prioritizing worker safety, operational efficiency, and equipment reliability, demand for specialized hydraulic tooling solutions continues to grow. For applications involving jam nuts, hammer unions, and other difficult fastening environments, modern hydraulic systems are helping crews move away from older impact-based methods toward more controlled and consistent bolting practices.Learn more about TorqLite and its specialized hydraulic bolting solutions at www.torqlite.com

HU Series Hammer Union Connection Hydraulic Torque Wrench

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