Cedars Heart Clinic Founder Dr. Ziad Elghoul Recognized for Decades of Excellence in Cardiovascular Care

Dr. Ziad Elghoul

Dr. Ziad Elghoul

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart disease remains one of the leading health concerns across the United States, making the role of an experienced and compassionate cardiologist more important than ever. For patients throughout Chandler, Casa Grande, and the greater Phoenix area, Dr. Ziad Elghoul, MD, FACC, founder of Cedars Heart Clinic, has become a trusted name in advanced cardiovascular care.

Known for his expertise in interventional cardiology and his patient-first philosophy, Dr. Elghoul has spent more than two decades helping patients restore and protect their cardiovascular health with confidence and reassurance.

Cedars Heart Clinic: A Patient-First Cardiology Practice

Practicing cardiology in Arizona since 2001, Dr. Elghoul founded Cedars Heart Clinic in 2006 with a mission to provide individualized, high-quality cardiovascular care. The clinic offers a full spectrum of cardiac and vascular services supported by advanced diagnostic technology and experienced providers.

Dr. Elghoul specializes in general cardiology, complex coronary interventions, peripheral artery disease, venous ablations, and percutaneous abdominal aortic aneurysm repair. He is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology, and interventional cardiology.

His educational and professional journey reflects decades of dedication to the field of cardiology. After completing his internal medicine residency at Staten Island University Hospital, Dr. Elghoul served as Chief Resident in Internal Medicine. He later completed his cardiology fellowship at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn and advanced interventional cardiology training at the University of Louisville, Kentucky.

Under his leadership, Cedars Heart Clinic is known for combining advanced cardiac care with a compassionate approach. The team provides services including

>> Electrocardiography
>> Vascular imaging
>> Cardiac catheterization
>> CT angiography
>> Pacemaker placement
>> Stent procedures
>> Minimally invasive vascular treatments

Whether a patient requires a routine cardiac evaluation, detailed diagnostics, or a complex interventional procedure, Dr. Elghoul and his team are equipped to deliver evidence-based, personalized care. Patients frequently praise Dr. Elghoul and his team for their attentiveness, professionalism, personalized approach, and ability to explain procedures clearly while making patients feel informed and comfortable throughout treatment.

Leadership Beyond the Clinic

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Elghoul has contributed extensively to cardiovascular research and leadership. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Department of Cardiology at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center. Previously, he served as Director of the Cath Lab at Dignity Health hospitals, where he oversaw complex cardiac interventional procedures. He also remains active in research studies and has published in several peer-reviewed journals. In addition, he continues to participate in major cardiovascular clinical trials, including the ABSORB trial and the ongoing PIONEER 3 trial.

His continued involvement in research reflects his commitment not only to providing exceptional care for his patients but also to helping advance the future of cardiovascular treatment.

Dr. Elghoul’s dedication to excellence has earned him multiple accolades throughout his career. In 2026, ThreeBestRated® honored him for the ninth consecutive year as one of Chandler’s leading cardiologists, affirming his patient care and clinical expertise. He has received the prestigious Marreel Excellence in Service Award, as well as the Excellence Award from the 7 Principles of Behavior initiative.

With offices in Chandler and Casa Grande, as well as multiple hospital affiliations across the Phoenix metropolitan region, Cedars Heart Clinic provides specialized cardiovascular care to patients throughout Arizona. To get in touch with Dr. Elghoul, visit cedarsheart.com.

Dr. Ziad Elghoul
Cedars Heart Clinic
+1 480-917-5900
-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cedars Heart Clinic Founder Dr. Ziad Elghoul Recognized for Decades of Excellence in Cardiovascular Care

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Dr. Ziad Elghoul
Cedars Heart Clinic
+1 480-917-5900 -
Company/Organization
ThreeBestRatedⓇ
311 RANCH ROAD 620 S STE 211
AUSTIN, Texas, 78734-4776
United States
+1 833-488-6888
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ThreeBestRated® was created in 2014 with the simple goal of finding the top 3 local businesses, professionals, restaurants, health care providers, and everything in-between, in any city. Every business is meticulously handpicked by our employees. We check business’s reputation, history, complaints, ratings, proximity, satisfaction, trust, cost, general excellence, reviews, and more, using our 50-Point Inspection. We only display businesses that are verified by our employees. Other places will call this “hard work” and “unnecessary”. We call it “due diligence” and “the right thing to do”. Our website is updated on a regular basis for quality and the latest business information. ThreeBestRated® has the honor of helping 4.5 million customers every month find the best businesses in any city – without any effort!

ThreeBestRated®

More From This Author
ThreeBestRated® Honors Avon Animal Hospital for Excellence in Compassionate Veterinary Care in Surrey
Optimum Security Earns Third ThreeBestRated® Recognition as a Trusted Security Guard Company in Vancouver
Cedars Heart Clinic Founder Dr. Ziad Elghoul Recognized for Decades of Excellence in Cardiovascular Care
View All Stories From This Author