Cedars Heart Clinic Founder Dr. Ziad Elghoul Recognized for Decades of Excellence in Cardiovascular Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart disease remains one of the leading health concerns across the United States, making the role of an experienced and compassionate cardiologist more important than ever. For patients throughout Chandler, Casa Grande, and the greater Phoenix area, Dr. Ziad Elghoul, MD, FACC, founder of Cedars Heart Clinic, has become a trusted name in advanced cardiovascular care.
Known for his expertise in interventional cardiology and his patient-first philosophy, Dr. Elghoul has spent more than two decades helping patients restore and protect their cardiovascular health with confidence and reassurance.
Cedars Heart Clinic: A Patient-First Cardiology Practice
Practicing cardiology in Arizona since 2001, Dr. Elghoul founded Cedars Heart Clinic in 2006 with a mission to provide individualized, high-quality cardiovascular care. The clinic offers a full spectrum of cardiac and vascular services supported by advanced diagnostic technology and experienced providers.
Dr. Elghoul specializes in general cardiology, complex coronary interventions, peripheral artery disease, venous ablations, and percutaneous abdominal aortic aneurysm repair. He is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology, and interventional cardiology.
His educational and professional journey reflects decades of dedication to the field of cardiology. After completing his internal medicine residency at Staten Island University Hospital, Dr. Elghoul served as Chief Resident in Internal Medicine. He later completed his cardiology fellowship at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn and advanced interventional cardiology training at the University of Louisville, Kentucky.
Under his leadership, Cedars Heart Clinic is known for combining advanced cardiac care with a compassionate approach. The team provides services including
>> Electrocardiography
>> Vascular imaging
>> Cardiac catheterization
>> CT angiography
>> Pacemaker placement
>> Stent procedures
>> Minimally invasive vascular treatments
Whether a patient requires a routine cardiac evaluation, detailed diagnostics, or a complex interventional procedure, Dr. Elghoul and his team are equipped to deliver evidence-based, personalized care. Patients frequently praise Dr. Elghoul and his team for their attentiveness, professionalism, personalized approach, and ability to explain procedures clearly while making patients feel informed and comfortable throughout treatment.
Leadership Beyond the Clinic
Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Elghoul has contributed extensively to cardiovascular research and leadership. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Department of Cardiology at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center. Previously, he served as Director of the Cath Lab at Dignity Health hospitals, where he oversaw complex cardiac interventional procedures. He also remains active in research studies and has published in several peer-reviewed journals. In addition, he continues to participate in major cardiovascular clinical trials, including the ABSORB trial and the ongoing PIONEER 3 trial.
His continued involvement in research reflects his commitment not only to providing exceptional care for his patients but also to helping advance the future of cardiovascular treatment.
Dr. Elghoul’s dedication to excellence has earned him multiple accolades throughout his career. In 2026, ThreeBestRated® honored him for the ninth consecutive year as one of Chandler’s leading cardiologists, affirming his patient care and clinical expertise. He has received the prestigious Marreel Excellence in Service Award, as well as the Excellence Award from the 7 Principles of Behavior initiative.
With offices in Chandler and Casa Grande, as well as multiple hospital affiliations across the Phoenix metropolitan region, Cedars Heart Clinic provides specialized cardiovascular care to patients throughout Arizona. To get in touch with Dr. Elghoul, visit cedarsheart.com.
Dr. Ziad Elghoul
Known for his expertise in interventional cardiology and his patient-first philosophy, Dr. Elghoul has spent more than two decades helping patients restore and protect their cardiovascular health with confidence and reassurance.
Cedars Heart Clinic: A Patient-First Cardiology Practice
Practicing cardiology in Arizona since 2001, Dr. Elghoul founded Cedars Heart Clinic in 2006 with a mission to provide individualized, high-quality cardiovascular care. The clinic offers a full spectrum of cardiac and vascular services supported by advanced diagnostic technology and experienced providers.
Dr. Elghoul specializes in general cardiology, complex coronary interventions, peripheral artery disease, venous ablations, and percutaneous abdominal aortic aneurysm repair. He is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology, and interventional cardiology.
His educational and professional journey reflects decades of dedication to the field of cardiology. After completing his internal medicine residency at Staten Island University Hospital, Dr. Elghoul served as Chief Resident in Internal Medicine. He later completed his cardiology fellowship at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn and advanced interventional cardiology training at the University of Louisville, Kentucky.
Under his leadership, Cedars Heart Clinic is known for combining advanced cardiac care with a compassionate approach. The team provides services including
>> Electrocardiography
>> Vascular imaging
>> Cardiac catheterization
>> CT angiography
>> Pacemaker placement
>> Stent procedures
>> Minimally invasive vascular treatments
Whether a patient requires a routine cardiac evaluation, detailed diagnostics, or a complex interventional procedure, Dr. Elghoul and his team are equipped to deliver evidence-based, personalized care. Patients frequently praise Dr. Elghoul and his team for their attentiveness, professionalism, personalized approach, and ability to explain procedures clearly while making patients feel informed and comfortable throughout treatment.
Leadership Beyond the Clinic
Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Elghoul has contributed extensively to cardiovascular research and leadership. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Department of Cardiology at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center. Previously, he served as Director of the Cath Lab at Dignity Health hospitals, where he oversaw complex cardiac interventional procedures. He also remains active in research studies and has published in several peer-reviewed journals. In addition, he continues to participate in major cardiovascular clinical trials, including the ABSORB trial and the ongoing PIONEER 3 trial.
His continued involvement in research reflects his commitment not only to providing exceptional care for his patients but also to helping advance the future of cardiovascular treatment.
Dr. Elghoul’s dedication to excellence has earned him multiple accolades throughout his career. In 2026, ThreeBestRated® honored him for the ninth consecutive year as one of Chandler’s leading cardiologists, affirming his patient care and clinical expertise. He has received the prestigious Marreel Excellence in Service Award, as well as the Excellence Award from the 7 Principles of Behavior initiative.
With offices in Chandler and Casa Grande, as well as multiple hospital affiliations across the Phoenix metropolitan region, Cedars Heart Clinic provides specialized cardiovascular care to patients throughout Arizona. To get in touch with Dr. Elghoul, visit cedarsheart.com.
Dr. Ziad Elghoul
Cedars Heart Clinic
+1 480-917-5900
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