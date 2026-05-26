LendKey Named a 2026 Top Workplace, Recognized for Its People-First Culture and Mission-Driven Work

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Award reflects positive employee experiences at one of fintech’s most purpose-driven companies

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LendKey has been honored with a Top Workplaces 2026 award by The Enquirer Media, owner of The Cincinnati Enquirer, marking the company’s second consecutive year receiving this national recognition. Awards are based entirely on confidential employee feedback covering themes such as feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute.“This recognition means more because it comes straight from our team,” said Vince Passione, Founder and CEO of LendKey. “We’ve always believed that the best products and partnerships are built by people who feel valued and part of something bigger than themselves. Our employees show up every day to make lending simpler and more equitable for borrowers and credit unions alike, this award is a testament to the culture they’ve built together.”The accolade comes at a time of high enthusiasm for LendKey, as it makes significant investments in its team, technology and services, to better serve the credit union system and the millions of people who rely on it.“What makes LendKey a special place to work is the genuine sense of purpose and pride people feel in their roles,” said Sara Robertson, LendKey’s senior vice president of human resources. “Employees know their work has a direct, positive impact on people’s lives, and that shared commitment continues to shape a culture where people feel connected and motivated to grow. “Being recognized as one of Cincinnati’s Best Places to Work for the second year in a row is especially meaningful because it reflects the experience our employees are helping create together every day.”LendKey extends its values beyond the office through a range of community giving, scholarships and charitable initiatives. Notably, through its Lending Hands program, the company partners with local neurodiversity groups to provide mentorships and job training.To explore open roles and learn more about life at LendKey, visit lendkey.com/careers

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