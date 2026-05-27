Eyesight Ophthalmic Services to Expand Exeter Office and Retina Services at New Portsmouth Avenue Location

Eyesight Ophthalmic Services' New Exeter Office

EXETER, NH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyesight Ophthalmic Services, Northern New England's leading provider of eye care for adults and children, is pleased to announce that its Exeter office will relocate on June 22 from its longtime home in the McReel Building at 192 Water Street to a new, expanded space at 75 Portsmouth Avenue, situated next to Exeter Hospital in the former Rite Aid building. The new office is just .9 miles from the current location.

A trusted part of the Seacoast community since 1983, Eyesight Ophthalmic Services has spent more than five decades building a reputation for comprehensive ophthalmic and optometric care, with physicians repeatedly recognized among New Hampshire Magazine's Top Doctors. The new Exeter office will be four times larger than its former Water Street space, allowing the practice to expand patient access, reduce wait times, enhance the overall patient experience, and broaden the range of services available in Exeter.

The Exeter office is known for delivering full optometric and ophthalmic care under one roof. Services include cataract surgery with premium lens implants, including multifocal, astigmatism-correcting, and Light Adjustable Lens options, along with glaucoma diagnosis and management, diabetic eye care, macular degeneration treatment, keratoconus care, dry eye disease management, and scleral and specialty contact lens fittings. Patients also have access to LASIK and EVO Visian ICL vision correction through Clear Advantage Vision Correction Center, Eyesight's sister practice and one of the most established refractive surgery centers in New England.

In addition to medical and surgical eye care, the Exeter office features a full-service optical lab staffed by certified opticians. Patients can choose from a wide selection of designer frames, sunglasses, safety glasses, and contact lenses, with on-site lab capabilities that streamline the process from prescription to finished eyewear.

Patients at the Exeter location are cared for by a respected team of providers, including Jennifer Ling, MD, a fellowship-trained cornea and external disease specialist; Claudia Bartolini, MD, a comprehensive ophthalmologist with deep ties to the Seacoast; Christopher Turner, OD, who also provides pre- and post-operative care for refractive surgery patients; and Renee Lynch, OD, a primary eye care optometrist serving patients across the practice.

In addition to expanding capacity, the new location will support the continued growth of Eyesight's retina services. Beginning in August, the practice will broaden its services with the addition of retina surgeon, giving Exeter-area patients greater access to advanced diagnostic and surgical care for retinal conditions close to home.

"Our move to 75 Portsmouth Avenue is an exciting step forward for Eyesight Ophthalmic Services and for the Exeter community," said N. Timothy Peters, MD, Managing Partner. "This new space gives us the opportunity to care for more patients, broaden our services, and continue investing in the future of eye care in the Seacoast area."

Eyesight Ophthalmic Services looks forward to welcoming patients to the new Exeter office on June 22 and continuing its commitment to exceptional eye care for the community it has proudly served for more than 40 years. To schedule an appointment at the Exeter office, patients can call 603-778-1133 or visit eyesightnh.com.

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