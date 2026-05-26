Michele’s Granola Now Baking Its Scratch-Made Products for Target Nationwide

Michele's Pistachio Chocolate Royale Granola for Target Michele's Breakfast Nook - Banana Bread Granola Michele's Granola Logo

Assortment includes classic flavors, new varieties, and Target exclusive Dubai chocolate-inspired Pistachio Chocolate Royale

This launch represents a pivotal milestone for our brand. Target is an important partner and a strong platform for innovative products and everyday better-for-you brands. ” — Joe Frindt, Director of Sales at Michele’s Granola

TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michele’s Granola, producer of scratch-made granola crafted with real food ingredients, announced a nationwide expansion at Target stores. Building on the launch of an exclusive SKU at Target in January 2026, the brand is rolling out a broad assortment this month:• From the Michele’s Granola core line, Original , Almond Butter, and Salted Maple Pecan Granola at $7.99 a 12 oz. bag Pistachio Chocolate Royale Granola , a Target-exclusive limited edition inspired by the rich flavors of Dubai chocolate, at $7.99 per 12 oz. bag Banana Bread and Cinnamon Roll Granola from the new Michele’s Breakfast Nook line, inspired by nostalgic breakfast flavors. With a more approachable everyday price point of $5.49 for an 11 oz. bag, Breakfast Nook was crafted to make Michele’s Granola accessible to even more families.The nationwide introduction of these varieties reflects Target’s commitment to meeting consumer demand for more transparent ingredients in the cereal aisle. Michele’s Granola occupies a distinct space within the category with recipes that exclude artificial additives and natural flavors, instead featuring signature crispy clusters with a high ratio of flavorful inclusions, like nuts, seeds, and fruit.“This launch represents a pivotal milestone for our brand,” said Joe Frindt, Director of Sales at Michele’s Granola. “Target is an important partner and a strong platform for innovative products and everyday better-for-you brands. Their focus on quality, discovery, and trend-forward assortments aligns with how we approach product development. We’re excited to introduce Target guests to our brand and values.”All Michele’s Granola products are free from wheat, gluten, soy, dairy, eggs, and peanuts, and are certified by the Non-GMO Project. These products are available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.