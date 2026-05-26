THE EU FAB 6 CLOSES A SUCCESSFUL EDITION OF LONDON WINE FAIR 2026

Booth 1 Booth 2 Masterclass

PDO wines of Garnacha and the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac region were showcased across the three-day trade fair

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” concluded a successful participation at London Wine Fair 2026, where the campaign showcased the diversity and quality of its European wine territories through a three-day programme of tastings and educational activities. Held at one of the United Kingdom’s leading wine trade events, the fair offered an important platform to meet importers, buyers, sommeliers, educators, hospitality professionals and wine lovers, generating strong interest in the wines presented and valuable engagement throughout the event.Across all three days of the fair, visitors had the opportunity to discover PDO wines of Garnacha and the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac region, alongside materials introducing the wider values of the campaign. The tasting activity featured some of the most representative producers from the different PDO appellations involved, allowing attendees to explore a broad spectrum of styles, identities and winemaking traditions within a single campaign space.The educational programme further reinforced this experience, with a total of five masterclasses and guided sessions attended by more than 150 participants, further strengthening the visibility of the campaign products among trade professionals and wine enthusiasts. For Asociación Garnacha Origen, Miguel Crunia – wine educator, sommelier, Top 10 Sommelier in the UK and Best Spanish Sommelier in the UK – led a premium masterclass and two guided sessions exploring Garnacha through wines from PDO Cariñena, PDO Campo de Borja, PDO Calatayud, PDO Terra Alta, Priorat and Montsant. Across these sessions, visitors were introduced to the grape’s historic roots in Spain, its stylistic diversity and its growing relevance on the international wine scene.The wines of the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac region were also presented through two educational panels led by Leta Bester, founder and director of the London Wine Academy. These sessions offered trade visitors a closer look at the region’s identity, commercial relevance and versatility, with a particular focus on Semillon and its renewed appeal through sparkling, dry and sweet wines.By combining tasting opportunities with targeted educational content, “The EU Fab 6” campaign created a dynamic and accessible way for visitors to engage with distinctive expressions of European PDO wine heritage. The strong attendance at the stand and the positive response to the sessions confirmed the relevance of this format in a market such as the UK, where professionals are increasingly looking for wines that combine authenticity, origin, versatility and strong storytelling.With its successful presence at London Wine Fair 2026, “The EU Fab 6” further strengthened awareness of its wine territories among trade audiences, reaffirming the value of European PDO wines as products that unite quality, identity and contemporary appeal.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

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