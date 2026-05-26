Notice of Fact-Finding Committee Meeting
DATES:
- Monday, June 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. BOCC Commission Chambers 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097
- Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. West Nassau High School Cafetorium 1 Warrior Drive, Callahan, FL 32011
- Monday, June 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. BOCC Commission Chambers 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097
- Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.
West Nassau High School Cafetorium, Callahan 1 Warrior Drive, Callahan, FL 32011
- Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. BOCC Commission Chambers
96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097
- Monday, June 29, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. BOCC Commission Chambers 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097
- Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. BOCC Commission Chambers 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097
PURPOSE: The Fact-Finding Committee on Data Center Development (Resolution 2026-102) is to conduct independent research and facilitate public comment regarding data center development within Nassau County, Florida. The Committee will host a series of public meetings for the purpose of receiving technical information from subject matter experts and public comments from interested citizens and stakeholders. The intent of the Committee is to consolidate research and testimony received to assist in the evaluation of issues related to environmental impacts, water consumption, electrical demand and generation, land use compatibility, infrastructure capacity, economic and fiscal impacts, legal parameters of Florida State Law, and other issues associated with data center development. The Committee is NOT a decision-making board and is only collecting information.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact the County Manager’s Office at contact@nassaucountyfl.com, 96135 Nassau Place, Suite 1, Yulee, FL 32097, Phone No. 904-530-
6010, not later than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the proceeding. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call the Florida Relay Service at 711 or toll free at 1-800-955-8771 (TTY).
ATTEST: BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA
MITCH L. KEITER
EX-OFFICIO CLERK ALYSON R. MCCULLOUGH, CHAIR
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