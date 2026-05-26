Ellie Technologies Enables Leading Global Law Firm to Build Their Semantic Layer for AI-Ready Data Assets

Reporting 80% reduction in data integration complexity and 8:1 efficiency gain in cross-system data design and documentation.

Conceptual modelling is a forgotten discipline from the 1980s, and ellie.ai reimagines it for the 21st century.” — Eric Lawson

HELSINKI, FINLAND, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellie Technologies inc., the company behind ellie.ai, the enterprise semantic data modelling platform, today announced the results of its ongoing partnership with Clyde & Co, one of the world’s foremost global law firms. Since deploying ellie.ai in 2024, Clyde & Co has used the platform as the design and governance backbone of a firm-wide data programme, building the semantic layer that will underpin the firm’s AI ambitions and position it among the most data-sophisticated legal institutions in the world.Over the course of the partnership, ellie.ai has become embedded across two distinct but connected workstreams at Clyde & Co: the design and delivery of its firm-wide Clyde Data Services (CDS) platform, and the day-to-day data design work of specialists responsible for mapping and aligning data across multiple case management systems. In both contexts, ellie.ai has proven to be not a tool adopted for a single project, but a durable part of how the firm thinks about and works with data.2024–2025: From greenfield platform to live semantic infrastructureWhen Clyde & Co began building Clyde Data Services in 2024, its data architecture work was distributed across Visio diagrams, Word documents, Excel field mappings, and presentation decks; formats that required constant re-translation as designs moved between technical and business audiences. With engagement required across CIO leadership, information security, data engineering, risk, and analytics functions, the cost of maintaining shared understanding was significant.ellie.ai replaced that fragmented landscape from the outset. Introduced at the start of the CDS programme, it provided a single collaborative modelling environment in which entities, relationships, and hierarchies could be defined once and referenced by every team, regardless of technical background. Design, for the first time, became an active and iterative process rather than a series of static documents.By mid-2024, models built in ellie.ai had become foundational to the CDS programme. The Case domain, one of the firm’s most complex data areas, was fully modelled as a three-level hierarchy that unified business terminology across the firm. By the end of 2024, that model had become load-bearing infrastructure: it underpinned the January 2025 go-live of CDS, which consolidated several hundred thousand cases from multiple case management systems through metadata-driven integration.“ellie.ai allowed us to treat design as an active, iterative process rather than a static set of documents. Over the course of the programme, the models became the shared reference point across every team from architecture through to delivery. Conceptual modelling is a forgotten discipline from the 1980s, and ellie.ai reimagines it for the 21st century. It’s been an incredible boost to our design workflows.”— Eric Lawson, Enterprise Data Architect Clyde & CoAlongside the platform programme, ellie.ai has become the daily working environment for Clyde & Co’s data design specialist Mark Lancaster. In his role as Data Design Lead, Mark has used ellie.ai to map, align, and communicate how case data is structured across multiple case management platforms, each with its own implementation of the same underlying business concepts.Where that work previously required assembling and rebuilding information across PowerPoint, spreadsheets, and diagramming tools for each new audience, the entire workflow now lives within ellie.ai. Entities, fields, and cross-system relationships are defined once and held in a single model that serves as the live reference point for engineering conversations, stakeholder discussions, and design reviews alike.The cumulative effect, built up over more than a year of daily use, is an 8:1 efficiency gain: structures defined once in ellie.ai are consistently communicated and then applied across multiple platforms, eliminating the duplicated effort that previously consumed a significant share of design time.“It’s become my essential daily carry and the one constant across everything I do. I use it to build models, explain logic, validate assumptions, and respond to questions throughout the day." - Mark Lancaster, Data Design Lead, Clyde & CoWhat comes next: Data Cartography and the path to AIWith the CDS platform live, Clyde & Co has turned its attention to the next phase of the data journey: structured domain expansion and the activation of data assets across the firm. To support this, the team has developed Data Cartography, a novel four-phase framework for how data domains are explored, defined, governed, and deployed as business products.• Surveying: exploration and discovery of data domains• Blueprinting: defining taxonomy structure, keys, and relationships• Organizing: establishing definitions, ownership, and alignment• Deploying: designing and delivering governed data products for business useellie.ai is the design environment at every phase. Models built in ellie are not documentation artefacts produced at the end of a process, they are the live working surface through which domains are discovered, defined, and activated. This makes ellie.ai the connective layer between governance intent and delivery outcomes.Looking ahead, the partnership is expected to expand into ontologies and knowledge graphs, capabilities that will deepen the semantic foundation already established since 2024 and open new possibilities for AI-enabled services built on top of governed data assets and the expertise of the firm’s people.“What Clyde & Co has built since 2024 is exactly what AI-readiness looks like in practice. Not a pilot, not a proof of concept, rather a durable semantic layer, embedded into daily workflows, that the firm’s data assets and people can build on. That is the foundation AI requires, and Clyde & Co is setting the standard for professional services.” Sami Hero, CEO, Ellie Technologies Inc.Key outcomes since 2024• Successful go-live of Clyde Data Services, January 2025, consolidating several hundred thousand cases from multiple systems via metadata-driven integration• 80% reduction in data integration complexity• 8:1 efficiency gain in cross-system data design and documentation, built up over more than a year of daily use• Single semantic design environment replacing fragmented artefacts across architecture, engineering, and delivery teams• Data Cartography framework established, with ellie.ai as the design design layer across all four phases of domain activation• Foundation developing for ontologies, knowledge graphs, and AI-enabled data services

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