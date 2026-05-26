May Matters Reminds Voters That Runoff Votes Have 27 Times the Impact

May Matters Marjorie Clifton

Coalition encourages Texans to make their voices heard in today’s primary runoff election

We reached millions, many of whom had never voted in a primary before. The runoff is the continuation of that work and for first-time primary voters, it may be the most powerful vote they cast.” — Marjorie Clifton

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May Matters, the nonpartisan civic education coalition that helped fuel Texas's record-breaking March primary turnout, is delivering an urgent message to the 4.29 million Texans who showed up in March: the job isn't finished.With the May 26 runoff falling the morning after Memorial Day, May Matters and its network of community leaders across the state are making sure first-time primary voters know their voice still counts and that it counts more than ever."We reached millions of Texans, many of whom had never voted in a primary before," said Marjorie Clifton, Co-Founder of May Matters. "The runoff is the continuation of that work and for first-time primary voters, it may be the most powerful vote they ever cast."One of May Matters' messages to its 400-plus partner network is straightforward: your runoff vote carries 27 times the impact of a midterm vote. In the 2022 Texas primary runoff, roughly 7% of registered voters decided the outcome, a drop of more than 50% from the primary.This year, those voters will determine the outcome of 38 races, including U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, and dozens of legislative seats.The winners will make decisions on property taxes, school funding, healthcare, and energy costs that affect every Texas family.Early indicators show momentum in voter turnout, but most Texas counties have not yet reported their early voting data. Of the few that have, including Smith County, the data shows strong turnout.However, Election Day falling the morning after Memorial Day poses a real threat to runoff participation.May Matters is asking every employer and every faith and community leader to send one simple reminder today: Election Day voting continues until 7 p.m. Visit www.marchmatters.org for free tools and information to share with your network.Marjorie Clifton, Co-Founder, May Matters, is available for interviews throughout the day.###About March MattersMarch Matters is a nonpartisan civic education and communications initiative focused on increasing voter participation in Texas primary elections. The campaign partners with businesses, faith communities, associations and civic organizations to share clear, accurate information about primary voting. March Matters does not endorse candidates or take positions on issues.

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