Catherine Matthias Wins First Place Gold & Second Place Silver for 'The Word Gobblers' The BookFest® Awards Spring 2026

Catherine Matthias, Author The Word Gobblers The BookFest Awards First Place Spring 2026 The BookFest Awards Second Place Spring 2026

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

I am honored to be recognized for creating The Word Gobblers, a book written for parents, teachers, and counselors who work with children who struggle to read...” — Catherine Matthias

JOSEPH, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Joseph, Oregon — Catherine Matthias is the winner of a First Place Gold Award and a Second Place Silver Award at The BookFest Awards Spring 2026 for the book titled “The Word Gobblers – a handbook for parents working with children struggling to read.” The book is honored in the nonfiction Education and Learning category and in the nonfiction Parenting category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Catherine Matthias says, “I am honored to be recognized for creating The Word Gobblers, a book written for parents, teachers, and counselors who work with children who struggle to read, and with the desire that these children lead happier, more successful lives, however they define it. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “I’m thrilled to announce Catherine Matthias as the winner of a Gold First Place Award and a Silver Second Place Award at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and Catherine Matthias should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website. About the Author:Catherine Matthias is the author of six early reader picture books published in English and Spanish by Children's Press, an imprint of Scholastic Books. Her nonfiction adult book, The Word Gobblers, published by Square One Publishers, addresses the medically-based causes and traits of a condition known as Irlen Syndrome and provides parents and teachers with tools to identify the problem and relieve the physical and emotional symptoms. Catherine is a Certified Irlen Screener.Catherine’s latest book, When the Sky Turned to Dust, published in June 2025, is a middle grade historical fiction that follows the Dolan family during two of the greatest disasters in American history, the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.Catherine lives in rural Joseph, Oregon, with her husband, Stewart Jones, and a sweet gray tabby named Mica. Catherine can be reached through her website at catherinematthias.com About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

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