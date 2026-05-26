DECO Productions Crafts Unforgettable Experiences on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

President Nicholas Zazzera Shares How DECO Productions Is Redefining Event Design and Destination Management in Exclusive Segment

DECO Productions understands that great events are about more than logistics—they’re about creating memorable moments and meaningful connections. ” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DECO Productions , a premier event production and destination management company, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment titled “Crafting Unforgettable Events,” President Nicholas Zazzera discusses how DECO Productions has spent decades transforming client visions into immersive, high-impact experiences through innovative design, personalized service, and global event expertise. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on May 29, 2026 at 8:30pm PST/10:30pm CST.Founded in 1990, DECO Productions has built a reputation as a leader in event production, destination management, and experiential design. What began as a creative vision to elevate the standard of event experiences has evolved into a full-service firm with a global reach, serving clients across corporate, hospitality, nonprofit, and luxury markets.During the Inside Business Today interview, Zazzera shares how DECO Productions combines creativity, logistics, and hospitality to deliver seamless events that leave lasting impressions. From large-scale corporate conferences and destination programs to luxury celebrations and charitable initiatives, DECO’s team is known for crafting customized experiences that reflect each client’s unique goals and identity.The segment highlights the company’s deep roots in South Florida and the impact DECO Productions has had on the region’s thriving hospitality and events industry. Through decades of experience and long-standing client relationships, the company has become synonymous with innovation, reliability, and elevated service.A key differentiator for DECO Productions is its personalized, client-centric approach. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, the company tailors every event to the client’s vision—blending strategic planning with immersive design elements that transform ideas into reality. Whether coordinating complex destination logistics or producing visually stunning experiences, DECO emphasizes creativity without compromising execution.The interview also explores DECO Productions’ involvement with community initiatives, including its collaboration with Make-A-Wish South Florida, reflecting the company’s commitment to creating meaningful impact beyond the event space.In addition, Zazzera discusses the value of DECO’s participation in the DMC Network, a global alliance of destination management companies that expands the firm’s ability to deliver exceptional experiences across markets worldwide while maintaining the personalized service clients expect.“DECO Productions understands that great events are about more than logistics—they’re about creating memorable moments and meaningful connections,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their creativity and attention to detail truly set them apart.”“We’re excited to feature DECO Productions on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Nicholas Zazzera and his team have built a company that blends innovation, hospitality, and artistry to create experiences that resonate long after the event ends.”Driven by a passionate team of event professionals and a commitment to excellence, DECO Productions continues to evolve alongside the changing landscape of experiential events while maintaining the personalized relationships that have defined the company for more than three decades.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) to discover how DECO Productions is redefining the art of unforgettable events and experiences. For more information, visit www.decoproductions.com About DECO ProductionsFounded in 1990, DECO Productions is a full-service event production and destination management company specializing in immersive event experiences, strategic planning, logistics, and creative design. Serving clients across corporate, hospitality, luxury, and nonprofit sectors, DECO Productions combines innovation, hospitality, and operational expertise to deliver exceptional events tailored to each client’s vision. Through global partnerships and decades of experience, DECO continues to create meaningful experiences that inspire connection and lasting impact. Learn more at http://www.decoproductions.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.