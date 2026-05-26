Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park Redefines Luxury Hospitality on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill & Giuliana Rancic

Nick OrRico, General Manager with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

General Manager Nick OrRico Showcases Elevated Guest Experiences, Culinary Innovation, and Chicago Luxury in Exclusive Segment

Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park delivers modern luxury through elevated service, refined design, and a warm connection to the city—creating a stay that’s both sophisticated and welcoming.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park , one of the city’s premier luxury hospitality destinations, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment titled “Redefining Luxury in the Heart of Chicago,” General Manager Nick OrRico discusses how the iconic hotel is blending sophisticated design, elevated dining, and personalized service to create a modern luxury experience rooted in the spirit of Chicago. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on May 29, 2026 at 10:30 PM CST / 8:30 PM PST.Located steps from Millennium Park, Lake Michigan, and Chicago’s most celebrated cultural attractions, Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park has long been recognized as a cornerstone of the city’s hospitality landscape. Following a series of transformative updates completed throughout 2023 and 2024, the property has entered a new era—offering guests an elevated experience that combines timeless luxury with contemporary energy.During the Inside Business Today interview, OrRico shares how his return to Chicago after more than two decades in hospitality has shaped his vision for the property. Focused on creating meaningful guest experiences and strengthening local connections, OrRico has helped position Fairmont Chicago as both a destination for travelers and a gathering place for the local community.A major highlight of the hotel’s recent transformation is the debut of Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval , the acclaimed pan-Latin restaurant bringing vibrant flavors, bold design, and an immersive dining experience to the property. The segment explores how Toro has quickly become a culinary centerpiece within the hotel, attracting both visitors and Chicago locals alike.The interview also spotlights the hotel’s expansive 63,000 square feet of event space, designed to host everything from corporate gatherings and luxury weddings to large-scale social events. Through highly personalized service and attention to detail, Fairmont Chicago continues to deliver exceptional experiences tailored to the needs of modern travelers and event clients.Beyond the hotel itself, Fairmont Chicago’s prime location offers guests direct access to the best of the city—from breathtaking views of Lake Michigan and iconic green spaces to world-class dining, shopping, arts, and entertainment. Local collaborations and partnerships further immerse guests in Chicago’s vibrant culture while reinforcing the hotel’s role as a true community destination.“Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park delivers modern luxury through elevated service, refined design, and a warm connection to the city—creating a stay that’s both sophisticated and welcoming" said Bill and Giuliana Rancic.“We’re excited to feature Fairmont Chicago on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Nick OrRico’s leadership and the hotel’s recent transformation showcase how luxury hospitality continues to evolve through personalization, culinary excellence, and immersive guest experiences.”As Fairmont Chicago continues to build on its legacy, the hotel remains committed to delivering experiences that resonate with both business and leisure travelers seeking comfort, sophistication, and a deeper connection to the city of Chicago.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on May 29, 2026 at 10:30 PM CST / 8:30 PM PST to discover how Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park is redefining luxury in the heart of the Windy City.For more information or reservations, visit www.fairmont.com/chicago About Fairmont Chicago, Millennium ParkLocated in the heart of downtown and connected to it all, Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park offers an unparalleled luxury experience at the crossroads of culture, cuisine, and entertainment. Just steps away from the city’s most iconic parks and attractions, the hotel provides a refined urban escape with breathtaking views of Lake Michigan, the skyline, and Grant, Millennium, and Maggie Daley Parks.Featuring 686 of the city’s most spacious guestrooms and suites, including the elevated Fairmont Gold experience, Fairmont Chicago redefines modern luxury through personalized service and thoughtfully curated amenities designed to make every stay meaningful and memorable.With 63,000 square feet of flexible event space, including a 16,000-square-foot ballroom and sunlit meeting rooms, the hotel serves as a premier destination for meetings, weddings, and milestone celebrations. Dining options include Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval, a vibrant Latin-inspired restaurant, a coffee shop and lobby bar, and in-room dining. From bold flavors to classic cocktails, and live entertainment, the hotel’s culinary offerings are designed to connect both locals and guests, to the heart of Chicago’s dining scene.The hotel’s wellness offerings bring relaxation under one roof, with Leaf Spa, a nature-inspired sanctuary, and a 24-hour fitness center featuring Peloton bikes and TechnoGym equipment. For more information, visit www.fairmont.com/chicago About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at www.insidebusinesstoday.com

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