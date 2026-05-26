ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE HELPED DRIVE FAMILY FUN AT MOON TOWNSHIP’S TOUCH A TRUCK EVENT

Children and families gathered around the All My Sons Moving & Storage truck during Moon Township Parks & Recreation’s annual Touch A Truck event at Moon Park, where attendees explored vehicles, met crew members, and enjoyed a day of hands-on family fun.

Children Explored Moving Trucks, Fire Engines, and Heavy Equipment During Popular Community Gathering

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage joined hundreds of local families at Moon Township Parks & Recreation’s annual Touch A Truck event on Saturday, May 16, bringing one of its moving trucks to Moon Park for a day filled with hands-on exploration, photos, and family fun.

One of the area’s most popular family events, Touch A Truck invited children and families to climb aboard and interact with a wide variety of vehicles, including moving trucks, fire trucks, construction equipment, and utility vehicles. Throughout the event, the All My Sons Moving & Storage team welcomed attendees to explore the company’s truck, sound the horn, meet crew members, and experience what it’s like behind the wheel of a real moving vehicle.

“Events like Touch A Truck create memorable experiences for families while bringing the community together in a fun and interactive way,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons. “Our team loved seeing the excitement on kids’ faces as they explored the truck and learned more about what we do.”

Held at Moon Park, the free event also featured food trucks, interactive displays, and opportunities for children to meet the people who operate these vehicles every day.

As part of its ongoing commitment to community involvement, All My Sons Moving & Storage regularly participates in family-focused events across the country that create positive community connections and memorable experiences for local families.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

All My Sons Moving & Storage is a family-owned and operated moving company providing residential and commercial moving services throughout the United States. With a focus on customer care, professionalism, and community involvement, the company has helped families move for more than four generations. For more information, visit www.allmysons.com.

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