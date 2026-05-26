Mamma+Bebis on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic To Discuss Early Parenthood Journey

Founder & CEO Kate Wallace Shares How Concierge Doula Care Is Transforming Modern Parenthood in Segment Airing on Bloomberg Television (Sponsored Programming)

Kate Wallace and Mamma + Bebis are creating a more supportive and human-centered experience for parents during one of the most important chapters of life. ” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mamma + Bebis , a concierge doula service supporting families from pregnancy through toddlerhood, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment titled “Navigating the Joys and Challenges of Early Parenthood,” Founder and CEO Kate Wallace discusses how Mamma + Bebis is redefining support for growing families through personalized care, education, and continuity throughout the parenting journey. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on May 29, 2026 at 8:30pm PST / 10:30pm CST.Founded in 2018, Mamma + Bebis was inspired by Wallace’s own experiences navigating motherhood and recognizing the need for more compassionate, comprehensive support systems for new parents. Built around the belief that families thrive when they feel cared for, informed, and confident, Mamma + Bebis offers wrap-around doula services designed to make parenthood feel less overwhelming and more connected.During the Inside Business Today interview, Wallace explains the essential role doulas play in supporting families emotionally, physically, and educationally throughout pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and early childhood. Through services including birth support, postpartum care, overnight doula assistance, and long-term family guidance, Mamma + Bebis helps parents navigate one of life’s most transformative experiences with greater ease and confidence.A key focus of the segment is the company’s continuity-of-care model, which sets Mamma + Bebis apart by providing ongoing, relationship-based support rather than isolated services. This personalized approach fosters trust, empowers parents, and helps create long-term positive outcomes for families.The interview also explores the growing demand for doula services nationwide, fueled by increased awareness around maternal wellness, postpartum mental health, and the importance of early family support. As insurance providers and Medicaid programs increasingly recognize the value of doula care, Mamma + Bebis is positioned at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry.In addition to serving families directly, Wallace has also designed and teaches a doula certification training program that educates aspiring doulas across the country. Through this program, she is helping shape the next generation of birth and postpartum professionals—expanding access to high-quality, compassionate care for families nationwide.“Kate Wallace and Mamma + Bebis are creating a more supportive and human-centered experience for parents during one of the most important chapters of life,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their work is helping families feel empowered, informed, and cared for from day one.”“We’re excited to feature Mamma + Bebis on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Kate’s passion for supporting families and educating future doulas reflects a meaningful shift toward more personalized, compassionate care in maternal and family wellness.”The segment also highlights the impact of overnight doula care and how practical support during the earliest days of parenthood can improve parental confidence, reduce stress, and create healthier long-term family dynamics.With a warm, compassionate, and education-focused philosophy, Mamma + Bebis continues to build a trusted community for parents seeking guidance, reassurance, and meaningful support throughout the parenting journey.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on May 29, 2026 at 8:30pm PST / 10:30pm CST, to learn how Mamma + Bebis is helping families navigate the joys and challenges of early parenthood with confidence and care.To learn more, visit http://www.mammaandbebis.com About Mamma + BebisMamma + Bebis is a concierge doula service providing personalized support for families from pregnancy through toddlerhood. Founded by Kate Wallace in 2018, the company offers birth support, postpartum care, overnight doula services, and educational resources designed to empower parents and foster confidence during the early parenting journey. Through compassionate care and a continuity-based approach, Mamma + Bebis is redefining modern family support while also training the next generation of doulas through its national certification program.About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at www.insidebusinesstoday.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.