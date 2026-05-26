Good Guy Roofing Launches'Roofing for Heroes' Discount Program for Vets, First Responders, Teachers, and Public Servants

Good Guy Roofing

New community recognition program helps South Florida heroes save 8% on roof repairs and replacements, with no money down for qualified homeowners.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Guy Roofing , a trusted South Florida residential roofing company, is proud to announce the launch of its new Roofing for Heroes Discount Program, an ongoing community appreciation initiative created to help reduce roofing costs for the people who serve, protect, teach, heal, and support local communities.Through the new program, eligible veterans, active-duty military members, first responders, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, teachers, nurses, healthcare workers, and government workers may qualify for an 8% discount on roof repairs and roof replacements, along with no-money-down options for qualified homeowners.Roofing for Heroes was created to recognize the everyday sacrifices made by community heroes across South Florida, where homeowners continue to face rising home maintenance costs, severe weather concerns, hurricane-season preparation, and the need for durable roofing systems built for Florida’s climate.“Good Guy Roofing was built around trust, honesty, and doing right by homeowners,” said Howard Mofshin, Co-CEO of Good Guy Roofing. “Roofing for Heroes is our way of saying thank you to the people who show up for our communities every day. Whether someone served in the military, teaches our children, protects our neighborhoods, responds to emergencies, works in healthcare, or supports the public through government service, we want to help make roof repairs and replacements more affordable.”The new discount program applies to eligible residential roofing services, including roof replacement , repair, storm damage repair, leak repair, and maintenance projects. With South Florida homeowners regularly facing heavy rain, high winds, hurricane-season concerns, heat, humidity, and storm-related roof damage, Good Guy Roofing says the program is designed to provide both financial relief and peace of mind.For many homeowners, delaying roof repairs can lead to more serious and expensive damage over time. Leaks, missing shingles, cracked tiles, aging materials, poor ventilation, and storm-related damage can affect a home’s structure, energy efficiency, insurance readiness, and long-term value. By combining an 8% discount with no-money-down options for qualified customers, the Roofing for Heroes program helps eligible homeowners take action sooner rather than waiting for small roofing issues to become larger problems.“Our goal is to make the process simple, transparent, and respectful,” added David Avidon, Co-CEO of Good Guy Roofing. “Many of the people eligible for this program spend their careers serving others. When it comes time to protect their own homes, they deserve straightforward answers, quality workmanship, and a roofing team that treats them with the appreciation they have earned.”Good Guy Roofing provides residential roofing services throughout South Florida, including roof inspections, repairs, replacements, installations, and storm-readiness support. The company works with homeowners to evaluate the condition of their roofs, explain repair or replacement options, and recommend roofing solutions designed for Florida’s demanding weather conditions.The Roofing for Heroes program is available on an ongoing basis and is intended to build long-term goodwill with the local community. Eligible homeowners can request a roofing estimate, mention the Roofing for Heroes program, and provide qualifying identification or proof of service, employment, or public-sector eligibility to confirm participation.The program is open to qualifying veterans and active-duty military members; police officers and law enforcement personnel; firefighters and EMTs; first responders; teachers and school employees; nurses and healthcare workers; and government workers and public service employees.Homeowners interested in the Roofing for Heroes Discount Program can contact Good Guy Roofing to schedule an inspection or request an estimate. For more information, visit www.goodguyroofing.com About Good Guy RoofingGood Guy Roofing is a South Florida roofing company based in Pompano Beach and serving Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. The company focuses on honest communication, quality workmanship, and durable roofing systems built for Florida conditions. Learn more at www.goodguyroofing.com

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