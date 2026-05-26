THE FLOURISH SUMMIT WEEKEND KICKS OFF WITH LEGACY AWARDS TO HONOR GLOBAL LEADERS, HEALERS, AND CULTURAL IMPACT VOICES

2026 Honorees

The Flourish Legacy Awards set to honors influential voices in mental health, leadership, culture, advocacy, and community impact,

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flourish Legacy Awards will take place on July 24, 2026, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, DC, honoring an exceptional group of leaders and changemakers whose work continues to inspire healing, empowerment, visibility, and cultural impact across communities worldwide.

Produced as part of the broader Flourish movement and mental wellness initiative, the evening will celebrate excellence in advocacy, leadership, education, media, wellness, and community transformation. The event will feature a red carpet experience beginning at 6:00 PM, followed by an awards gala recognizing those building lasting legacy through purpose-driven work.

"This event is about celebrating individuals who are not only successful in their fields, but who are actively creating spaces for healing, authenticity, leadership, and empowerment," said event organizers. "The Flourish Legacy Awards represents courage, visibility, and the power of using your voice and platform to impact others."

2026 HONOREES

Dr. Kiana Dancie (@kianadancie)

RaeShanda Lias (@raeshanda_lias)

Britt Dupree Daniels (@brittdupreedaniels)

Tara Smelt (@tajes)

Dr. Stacey Diane Arañez Litam (@drstaceyalitam)

Kristal Klear / Rock Paper Scissors Foundation (@rockpaperscissorsfoundation)

Jonvoana R. Evans (@lifecoachvon)

Eric J. Thomas (@ericjthomas)

Dr. Donna Oriowo (@dr.donnaoriowo)

Dr. Xavier Small (@unicorn.phd)

Terry Dyer (@terrydsings)

The Flourish platform has become recognized for centering conversations around mental wellness, leadership, healing, identity, culture, and global community engagement. The Washington, DC event is expected to draw influencers, clinicians, entrepreneurs, public figures, creatives, advocates, and media professionals for an evening dedicated to purpose and impact.

The awards align with the Flourish mission of encouraging individuals and communities to heal publicly, lead authentically, and build meaningful legacy through service and visibility.

EVENT DETAILS

The Flourish Legacy Awards Date: July 24, 2026 Red Carpet: 6:00 PM Venue: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library 901 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Tickets and additional information are available at http://flourishmhsummit.com/

MEDIA CONTACT Flourish Mental Health Summit — Press & Media Relations Email: pr@flourishmhsummit.com Website: http://flourishmhsummit.com/

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