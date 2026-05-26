Linda Dunmore, MSN, RN, Recognized by Influential Women, Champions Patient Safety and Clinical Excellence

WHITEHALL, MI, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurse Executive, Impact Manager at RQI Partners, and Founder of Lighthouse Patient Advocacy Leads with Faith, Service, and a Lifelong Commitment to Quality CareWhitehall, Michigan — Linda Dunmore, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CPHQ, is a highly respected nurse executive with decades of experience leading quality, patient safety, and clinical transformation initiatives across multiple healthcare settings and continuums of care. Throughout her distinguished career, Linda has remained deeply committed to patient advocacy, nursing leadership, and improving healthcare outcomes through evidence-based practices and compassionate service.Currently serving as an Impact Manager at RQI Partners, Linda works to advance evidence-based resuscitation programs and drive clinical transformation efforts that improve patient outcomes and strengthen healthcare teams. Her passion for resuscitation quality and patient safety grew significantly after leading the implementation of RQI technology at Trinity Health Muskegon in 2017, an initiative that earned the organization a prestigious Lighthouse Award.Before joining RQI Partners, Linda dedicated 36 years of service to Trinity Health Muskegon, where she most recently served as Chief Nursing Officer. In that leadership role, she oversaw nursing operations, quality initiatives, patient safety programs, and clinical excellence strategies while advocating for both patients and healthcare staff. After nearly four decades of leadership within the health system, Linda stepped away from her executive role to pursue her growing passion for patient advocacy, healthcare quality improvement, and clinical transformation.Linda’s educational and professional achievements reflect her deep commitment to lifelong learning and healthcare excellence. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing Degree and a Six Sigma Green Belt certification, along with several prestigious professional credentials, including Nurse Executive-Board Certified (NE-BC), Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ), and Board-Certified Patient Advocate (BCPA).Continuing her commitment to growth and education, Linda is currently pursuing her Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree at Indiana Wesleyan University and anticipates graduating in 2026. She is also the Founder of Lighthouse Patient Advocacy, an initiative preparing to launch services focused on patient advocacy and support. Additionally, she is an active member of The Pulse Center for Patient Safety, Education, and Advocacy, further reflecting her dedication to advancing patient-centered care and healthcare improvement.Linda attributes her success to her unwavering faith in God, a hardworking upbringing shaped by entrepreneurial parents, and a lifelong dedication to continuous learning. She also credits mentors and life coaches who provided guidance, honest feedback, and encouragement throughout both her professional journey and personal life.Over the years, Linda has overcome numerous personal and professional challenges, including divorce, bankruptcy, single parenting, unexpected career changes, health struggles, and many of life’s difficult seasons. Through faith, perseverance, and purpose-driven work, she has continued to grow stronger while helping others navigate healthcare challenges with compassion and integrity.One of the most meaningful pieces of advice Linda has received is to pursue work you genuinely love, because passion transforms work into purpose. She also believes strongly in seeking mentors and maintaining openness to learning and self-improvement throughout every stage of life. Linda often emphasizes that it is never too late to start something new or pursue personal and professional growth.For young men and women entering nursing, Linda stresses the importance of humility, curiosity, and real-world experience. She reminds new nurses that there are no “stupid questions” and believes true learning begins after passing licensing boards and entering clinical practice. She encourages healthcare professionals to seek mentors, spend meaningful time at the bedside early in their careers, develop strong critical thinking and time-management skills, and learn to trust their instincts.Linda also believes healthcare professionals must actively listen to patients and families while avoiding overreliance on technology at the expense of human connection and clinical judgment. She emphasizes the importance of collaboration and encourages clinicians to seek help from colleagues and interdisciplinary teams whenever needed.According to Linda, healthcare today faces major challenges involving clinician shortages, retention difficulties, staff burnout, insurance-driven decision-making, corporate productivity pressures, and growing financial strain across healthcare systems. She believes these issues often create barriers to meaningful patient connection and place tremendous pressure on clinicians working to provide quality care.The values most important to Linda in both her personal and professional life include trust, integrity, honesty, service, mentorship, advocacy, continuous learning, purpose, and a strong work ethic. She believes these values have guided her throughout her career and continue to shape how she leads, serves, and advocates for others.Outside of her professional work, Linda enjoys spending time with her husband of 25 years, their two adult children, and her three grandsons. She also enjoys reading, gardening, traveling throughout northern Michigan, and spending time outdoors with her English Springer Spaniel, Charley, who serves as both her companion and walking partner.Through decades of nursing leadership, advocacy, and service, Linda Dunmore continues to make a lasting impact on patients, healthcare professionals, and communities alike while championing safer, more compassionate healthcare for future generations.Learn More about Linda Dunmore:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Linda-Dunmore Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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